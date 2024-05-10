Zoe Saldaña And The Cast Of Taylor Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness Are Celebrating Season 2 Renewal With A Cheers

Never doubt the power of a Taylor Sheridan drama. The writing powerhouse has been taking over a large chunk of Paramount’s programming since Yellowstone premiered, and that dominance will continue because his star-studded show Special Ops: Lioness has been renewed. To celebrate, Zoe Saldaña and her castmate Dave Annable shared a lovely cheers while many others from the ensemble posted about their excitement.

Following the show’s run that started in July of last year, it was renewed almost 10 months later. However, better late than never, and the Lioness cast is celebrating with a few glasses of wine and a cheers:

(Image credit: Dave Annable's Instagram)

Dave Annable, who plays Neal, posted that photo to his Instagram stories, and he and Saldaña, who plays Joe, commemorating the moment with a celebratory clinking of glass just feels right.

Lioness was met with fairly positive reviews , and like a lot of Sheridan’s shows, the spy-thriller proved to be a huge hit for him and Paramount+. Now, the missions will continue, and Saldaña is excited about it as she co-posted this announcement with the show’s Instagram account:

A post shared by Lioness (@lionesspplus)

Along with the cheers, Annable also posted the same promo as his co-star with the caption:

IT’S OFFICIAL!!!! We’re coming back with a new mission. @LionessPPlus has been renewed for Season 2. #Lioness #LionessPPlus #ParamountPlus #LFG

CIA Deputy Director Byron Westfield himself, Michael Kelly took to Instagram to celebrate too, writing:

New mission alert. @LionessPPlus has been renewed for Season 2. #Lioness #LionessPPlus #ParamountPlus

Along with Kelly, Lioness’ cast includes Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freemen, showing, once again, that A-List stars are stoked about working within Taylor Sheridan’s television universe.

A lot of the other regulars from Special Ops: Lioness also shared their enthusiasm about the renewal on social media. For example, posting a video of the news and some sweet behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, LaMonica Garrett, who plays Tucker, took to Instagram to write:

We're Baaaaaaaack! Excited to finally share that team Lioness will be back to tell more story, with an explosive season 2... The scripts are 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Back in the Fort Worth, TX area...Working during the week, riding 🐎🐎 on the weekend! #lionesspplus #paramountplus #TaylorSheridan 💪🏾💪🏾

The woman behind Cruz Manuelos, Laysla De Oliveira, also took to IG to share in the love and excitement. She posted a headline about the news along with the caption:

What is meant to be will always stay 🥹♥️💫

Jill Wagner, who plays Bobby, also reposted the video on her story without a caption, so it’s safe to say that the Lioness cast is looking forward to getting back to work.

Overall, the Lioness crew is thrilled to be part of Taylor Sheridan’s lineup of upcoming shows , and we’re stoked for them!

There truly is no slowing down for Sheridan. Along with Lioness being renewed, Yellowstone’s final episodes are slated to air late on the 2024 TV schedule , and his show Mayor of Kingstown returns for Season 3 later this summer. Plus, Tulsa King was renewed and even more spinoffs within the world of the Dutton family are in development.

At the moment, not much is known about when we’ll get Season 2 of Lioness, as you can see Taylor Sheridan has his plate pretty full. However, as we learn more about it, we’ll keep you posted.