'She's Still Fantasizing': Journalist Who Martha Stewart Claimed Was Dead In Netflix Doc Is Actually Alive And Fired Up
The journalist is very much alive.
Martha Stewart is making headlines again, and not just for reasons like her claim that Ryan Reynolds is "not so funny in real life" or even Hugh Jackman's cheeky response. The documentary about her life, called Martha, has debuted as one of the 2024 Netflix movie And TV show releases. In the section of the doc about the trial that sent Stewart to federal prison for fraud, she claimed that a journalist who'd covered her trial was "dead." The very-much-alive reporter fired back to clarify that reports of her death were greatly exaggerated.
In the Martha documentary (available streaming now with a Netflix subscription), Martha Stewart went on a slight tangent while recounting when the guilty verdict was read back in 2004. She said:
Well, "New York Post lady" – a.k.a. longtime NYP columnist Andrea Peyser – is definitely not dead, and it's not clear where Martha Stewart got her information or why the mistake wasn't caught before the documentary went live on Netflix. In a New York Post column about the doc's claim of her demise, Peyser wrote that "Two decades later, she’s still fantasizing about (plotting?) my grisly demise," and "News of my passing came as a shock."
That's far from all that she said after finding out about the comments from Martha Stewart in her Netflix production. Peyser summed up the situation in her own words, opining:
The journalist went on to sum up the movie with her own take, describing it as "about the life and crimes, hissy fits, grudges, vendettas and remorseless misbehavior of the New Jersey-born model-turned-stockbroker, then internationally celebrated purveyor of homemaker porn."
Considering that Martha Stewart is best known in recent years for developments ranging from her friendship with Snoop Dogg to posing wearing nothing but an apron for a viral video, the Martha documentary will likely make her trial and conviction from two decades ago relevant again.
At the time of writing, Martha is ranking at #3 on Netflix's Top 10 movies. Something tells me that Andrea Peyser would be unimpressed by the doc's popularity, as she also included this extra hot take in her column:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Despite the journalist's fiery response to the claim that she was dead in Martha, the movie is clearly doing well to rank at #3 on Netflix's Top 10 more than a week after its release on October 30. After all, with the sheer amount of content available on the streamer, the popularity of a given project can rise and then fall very quickly. The doc also isn't entirely about Martha Stewart's trial and conviction, but her life and career overall before and after that period in her life. Check out the trailer:
You can check out Martha streaming on Netflix now, along with plenty of other movie and TV options on the platform. If you want a look at how she and Snoop Dogg work together after becoming friends, their Halloween food special is available streaming with a Peacock subscription now.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).