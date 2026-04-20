The Great Advice Sophie Turner Got From Former Tomb Raider Star About Brutal Filming

Prime Video's Tomb Raider show was put on pause recently after its star, Sophie Turner, was injured. Thankfully, Turner is reportedly doing fine, but that situation does illustrate that filming this action series, and playing Lara Croft in general, is not for the faint of heart. Few know that better than actress Camilla Luddington, who portrayed Croft and had some advice for the Game of Thrones actress on how to recover after hard days on set.

Luddington voiced and did motion capture for Lara Croft throughout three Tomb Raider Survivor games, and she told People she had some recovery tips for her colleague, Sophie Turner. It seems like heat is the key for those achy muscles, given what Luddington said when she ran through her post-stunt performance cooldown:

Heating pads. I did a lot of crazy stuff when I was filming [the video games]. I just remember being so sore the next day. I'm sure she has a lot of heating pads already all over her. That would be... Yes, yes. Hot baths and heating pads.

Being an action star isn't easy. Daniel Craig suffered a number of injuries on the sets of James Bond films, and who can forget Tom Cruise breaking his ankle while performing a wild Mission: Impossible stunt? It goes without saying that Turner needs to take care of her body while filming the Tomb Raider series, and I'd say that Luddington has some truly sage advice.

Article continues below

More On Tomb Raider (Image credit: HBO) We Just Got Our First Look At Sophie Turner In Tomb Raider, And She's Ripped

Given that Sophie Turner's injury was reported to be minor, filming resumed shortly after the situation occurred. Turner trained a lot for the role and seemed pretty confident in her strength, even telling Jimmy Fallon she could beat him up. With all signs pointing to Turner truly committing to the role of Lara, I'm excited to eventually watch her in action with a Prime Video subscription.

Tomb Raider has the potential to be another smash hit for Prime, which struck gold with its live-action adaptation of the video game Fallout. Provided the series can thrive in the same areas that the aforementioned sci-fi show has, mainly in being faithful in how it adapts the games, I think there's no reason to believe it could be just as big a hit, if not bigger.

For those who never played the games, the original Tomb Raider games center around Lara Croft, a cool archaeologist traveling the world in search of ancient artifacts. The series essentially has the same vibe as Indiana Jones, with the obvious difference being that the focus is on a younger female character. I'm crossing my fingers that this upcoming video game adaptation gives the same vibes as the games -- and that Sophie Turner remains safe and well rested as she continues to film it.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

Gear up for Tomb Raider by watching shows on Prime right now. Throw in free, fast delivery, Prime Gaming and Reading, as well as exclusive offers. With one of the biggest libraries of on-demand content, watch Amazon Originals like LOTR prequel, The Rings of Power and superhero hit, The Boys. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.

A release date has yet to be announced for the Tomb Raider series yet, but those with Prime Video will be able to check it out when it releases. In the meantime, there are plenty of video game adaptations to watch on both the big and small screens, and fans should seek them out.