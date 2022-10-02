Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp Is Caught Up In Another Social Media Snafu, And It Involves A Bachelor Alum

Noah Schnapp found himself in a pretty surprising feud back in July, when rapper Doja Cat put him on blast for releasing their private DMs on TikTok. As unlikely as that situation was, the Stranger Things star seems to be caught up in another snafu with an equally unlikely rival. Hannah Godwin, a former contestant on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, called out the actor for failing to come through on a video that he’d said he would make for her friend.

Hannah Godwin, who first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor before getting engaged to Dylan Barbour on BiP Season 6, posted a TikTok video in which she raps about the agreement she and Noah Schnapp had to make videos for each other’s friends. Check out what she had to say:

Well, that sure was … something. Hannah Godwin said the actor, who plays key character Will Byers on the popular sci-fi series, slid into her DMs to see if she would make a video for his friend for her birthday. Godwin said yes and asked him to do one in return for a friend of hers who was a fan. The Bachelor alum said she sent her video the next morning, and that Noah Schnapp said it was “perfect,” but he never followed through on his end of the deal.

Despite the reality TV contestant insisting that she wasn’t upset and just thought the whole thing was funny, many fans took to the comments to call Noah Schnapp out for leaving Hannah Godwin high and dry. Included in those holding the actor accountable was Godwin’s fiancé, Dylan Barbour, who commented, “Noah what’s good bro.” When Schnapp caught wind of Godwin’s post, he seemed surprised by the accusation, commenting:

What?? I’m sending it rn who’s it for

Hannah Godwin replied that she’d have her people reach out to his people. Hopefully the two were able to work it out, and Noah Schnapp came through for her friend. Just as with the Doja Cat situation earlier this year, it seems that the Bachelor in Paradise veteran held no grudge after the actor’s snafu.

Back in July, Doja Cat apparently slid into Noah Schnapp’s DMs to inquire about his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn, who played Season 4 stand-out character Eddie Munson. Schnapp put out a TikTok, revealing that he’d pointed the rapper in the direction of his colleague’s socials — a move that the “Say So” singer called “borderline snake shit” and “weasel shit.” The actor took down the TikTok and explained in an interview that he and Doja Cat had cleared the air , with both of them apologizing for their actions.

Noah Schnapp has certainly found himself in some unexpected social media feuds, spanning both the music world and reality TV. Hopefully he was able to settle things with Hannah Godwin, as he did with Doja Cat.