Taylor Swift's Latest '22' Hat Recipient Danced Just As Hard As The Backup Dancers, And The Pop Star's Reaction To It Was Priceless

When Taylor Swift performs “22” during the Eras Tour, she and her dancers prance, dance and exude joy as they move around the stage. Eventually, they make it to the end of the runway, and that’s where Swift gifts the “22” hat to a Swiftie. This time, the kiddo looked like she could have been on stage “dancing like” she was 22 as she danced at the pop star from the side of the stage, and the singer’s reaction to it all was priceless.

During Taylor Swift’s first show in Hamburg, she danced up to a little girl who was wearing a sparkly pink shirt, white shorts and sneakers. Let’s just say it was a great thing she was wearing good shoes, because she was dancing so hard, I almost thought she was going to hop on stage with them and hit all the choreography, take a look:

🏟️| A future backing dancer for @taylorswift13 receives the 22 hat #HamburgTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/3uHJ0SCeUyJuly 23, 2024

As you can see, this show was a rain show. While that could diminish the vibe of a concert, Taylor Swift always makes these shows extra energetic, and this little one was bringing the same energy. She was dancing so enthusiastically during “22” as the pop star and her dancers made their way toward her, and I love how excited Swift was about her.

Then, the little Swiftie gave the Red artist a friendship bracelet , and when Swift went for a high five, the kiddo wanted a second hug. This caused the singer to miss the kickline, as she had a long moment with the child, but clearly, everyone loved it.

The smile on Swift’s face was so big and infectious, and I couldn’t get enough of it! Much like the time a little girl kissed her on the cheek during “22,” the “Fortnight” singer seemed surprised and thrilled by the interaction. She also stuck around longer than normal to share this special moment with the child.

Over the course of the last year, the “22” hat has become a beloved Eras Tour tradition , and like the surprise songs , it’s always slightly different. From popular TikTokers getting the headwear to tons of little Swifties donning the black hat, every interaction is one-of-a-kind, and this latest one really stood out. While I’m sure Swift appreciates all her interactions with Swifties during this moment, her infectious smile and double hug in this one felt different and even sweeter than normal (which is saying a lot).

Along with Swift’s upcoming projects , I’m always looking forward to “22” hat moments. There’s only a handful of cities left on the Eras Tour, so we have to cherish all these adorable interactions. This one will be hard to beat. However, I also know that as the pop star continues to tour around the world, she’ll have similar interactions that involve excited Swifties dancing their hearts out and getting excited to meet their favorite singer.