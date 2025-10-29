Fans Are All In On How The Chiefs And Travis Kelce Seem To Be Helping Taylor Swift Promote Her Life Of A Showgirl Album

Let’s all give Taylor Swift’s fiancé , Travis Kelce, a lovely bouquet for his latest outfit. While it’s not a confirmed reference to his partner’s new album, it’s hard not to draw a connection between his cool, orange gameday fit and Swift’s record The Life of a Showgirl . Swifties made that clear too, as they applauded the football player and the team in the comments for what could have been intentional or totally coincidental album promo.

So, here’s what went down at the Chiefs' home game against the Washington Commanders on October 27: Kelce walked in wearing an all-orange outfit. It consisted of an orange and white jacket, matching orange pants, white sneakers and a white t-shirt. He also styled it with a couple of gold necklaces and some brown sunglasses. It’s an epic outfit, and you can see it below:

(Image credit: Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

The Chiefs then posted the look on their Instagram as well, with the caption:

Orange ya glad that @killatrav is here?! 🧡

Now, considering Kelce’s loud support of Taylor Swift and The Life of a Showgirl, it’s not surprising that fans immediately assumed this was album promo. While that can’t be confirmed or denied, the parallels are hard to ignore, and that led a bunch of fans to comment things like:

That’s the life of a showgirl babe 👏-ali_inwonderlandd

it’s giving showgirl ✨✨✨-raissambg

Showgirl promo still going strong 😇-amylouisehayde_mua

[The] life of mr. redwood 🌴-thetstimes

Got that showgirl orange 🧡-caittrelf

The Life of a Tight End -amanda_rallis

In his Showgirl Orange 🧡-rebel_spacemom

The life of a show guy!!!!! -micahvlogs4

I mean, we’re talking about a guy who dropped a “ keep it 100 ” reference in an Instagram caption months before “The Fate of Ophelia” came out. We’re talking about a guy who helped announce The Life of a Showgirl on his podcast , New Heights. And, we’re talking about a guy who said his fiancée’s twelfth album was “12 bangers.” So, I don’t think it’s illogical to think that his latest outfit was a nod to Taylor Swift’s newest album.

Plus, there’s good reason to promote it. First of all, it’s a great album. However, on top of that, Swift has other projects coming out in the next few months, so it’s nice to keep the conversation going.

The primary project we’re getting post-The Life of a Showgirl is a six-part documentary about The Eras Tour. It will premiere on the 2025 TV schedule on December 12 for those with a Disney+ subscription , and it seems like it will give us an inside look into life on this blockbuster tour.

Hopefully, that means we’ll get glimpses into Swift’s relationship with Kelce as well as BTS of not just the tour but the creation of the albums she made during it – The Tortured Poets Department and The Life of a Showgirl. Along with that, we’ll get a pro-shot of her final show, and this release will make the End of an Era.

So, there’s plenty of reason to dress on-theme when it comes to Taylor Swift, and whether Travis Kelce was trying to or not, he just did it perfectly. Now, hopefully, we’ll get to see him do it again as the football season continues and we get closer to his partner’s other exciting releases.