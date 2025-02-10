Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple Thinks She Knows Who Keeley Ended Up With, And I Hope She’s Right

News
By
published

I like this answer.

From left to right: the back of Roy, Keeley facing the two boys with her hands on the table looking at Roy, and the back of Jamie.
(Image credit: Apple TV+)

As Ted Lasso chatter surrounding Season 4's fate continues optimistically, co-star Juno Temple is sharing her thoughts on where Keeley's story may have gone after Season 3's events. Specifically, she gave her personal opinion on how that love triangle with Jamie and Roy may have ended. I both love that she said it, and I even hope she's right.

While the fanbase continues to grow as more viewers discover the joy of Ted Lasso with their Apple TV+ subscriptions, Temple talked to EW about Season 3's ending, in which Keeley shot down both Roy and Jamie when they showed up at her door demanding that she make her choice. Now, Temple addressed her take on the aftermath and who she thinks Keeley ended up with, which may or may not be proven true if Season 4 happens. As she put it:

I think, ultimately, she ends up with Roy. But! At the same time, I will say that working with both of those men — Phil and Brett — they are such extraordinary humans, and I think the journey of both of their characters throughout all three seasons is a quiet masterclass in acting.

I'm not surprised by her opinion exactly, but I"m psyched to hear that's how she feels all the same. While Jamie had a wonderful redemption arc and ended up being a solid guy, Roy and Keeley shared some of the best moments in Ted Lasso. I thought it was stupid they broke up in the first place in Season 3, so I'm happy to hear Temple believes their kinship survived any hiccups.

Sorry to those who love Jamie Tart, but there is some consolation here. Let's remember that Juno Temple isn't on theTed Lasso creative team behind the scenes, so her thoughts about Keeley's romantic direction may not match up with what may happen if Season 4 happens.

Plus, the actress still likes Phil Dunster's character. Even if she's a Roy fan, Temple admitted that either outcome would be a win for her character, saying:

I think she would probably have a great time ending up with either one of them, but my gut tells me that it would probably be Roy.

This is all the more reason we should be happy that Brett Goldstein ended up playing Roy and not the Ted Lasso character he was originally pitched as. Sad to say, though, Juno Temple thinking that Roy and Keeley will get back together has done nothing to satiate my appetite for the show, and if anything, I feel a little more desperate to see it come back for Season 4.

One big barrier in bringing the series back, it would seem is locking down the schedules of its cast. It's unclear whether or not rising stars like Phil Dunster will be available to play Jamie anytime soon, and we know Brett Goldstein has joined the MCU. Still, it seems there's interest in making it happen somehow. We just have to wait on the details as they become available.

There are plenty of Ted Lasso fans at CinemaBlend waiting for news on Season 4, and hopefully, we'll get to share an update on that before the end of 2025. In the meantime, there's plenty of great stuff to watch on Apple TV+, so check it out!

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
O.J. Simpson in American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson

I Didn't Think I Needed Another O.J. Simpson Documentary, But Then I Watched American Manhunt On Netflix
Mr. Milchick in white winter clothing on walkie-talkie in Severance Season 2

Severance's ORTBO Episode May Be My Favorite One Yet, And Here Are The Roughly 7 Billion Questions I Need Answers For
Martin Scorsese discussing the Irishman in behind the scenes video for Netflix/ still of Lily-Rose Depp in Nosferatu having blood drip from her eyes and mouth (side by side image)

Martin Scorsese Has Finally Seen Nosferatu, And He Didn’t Hold Back His Thoughts On Robert Eggers’ Film
See more latest