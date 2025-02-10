Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple Thinks She Knows Who Keeley Ended Up With, And I Hope She’s Right

As Ted Lasso chatter surrounding Season 4's fate continues optimistically, co-star Juno Temple is sharing her thoughts on where Keeley's story may have gone after Season 3's events. Specifically, she gave her personal opinion on how that love triangle with Jamie and Roy may have ended. I both love that she said it, and I even hope she's right.

While the fanbase continues to grow as more viewers discover the joy of Ted Lasso with their Apple TV+ subscriptions, Temple talked to EW about Season 3's ending, in which Keeley shot down both Roy and Jamie when they showed up at her door demanding that she make her choice. Now, Temple addressed her take on the aftermath and who she thinks Keeley ended up with, which may or may not be proven true if Season 4 happens. As she put it:

I think, ultimately, she ends up with Roy. But! At the same time, I will say that working with both of those men — Phil and Brett — they are such extraordinary humans, and I think the journey of both of their characters throughout all three seasons is a quiet masterclass in acting.

I'm not surprised by her opinion exactly, but I"m psyched to hear that's how she feels all the same. While Jamie had a wonderful redemption arc and ended up being a solid guy, Roy and Keeley shared some of the best moments in Ted Lasso. I thought it was stupid they broke up in the first place in Season 3, so I'm happy to hear Temple believes their kinship survived any hiccups.

Sorry to those who love Jamie Tart, but there is some consolation here. Let's remember that Juno Temple isn't on theTed Lasso creative team behind the scenes, so her thoughts about Keeley's romantic direction may not match up with what may happen if Season 4 happens.

Plus, the actress still likes Phil Dunster's character. Even if she's a Roy fan, Temple admitted that either outcome would be a win for her character, saying:

I think she would probably have a great time ending up with either one of them, but my gut tells me that it would probably be Roy.

This is all the more reason we should be happy that Brett Goldstein ended up playing Roy and not the Ted Lasso character he was originally pitched as. Sad to say, though, Juno Temple thinking that Roy and Keeley will get back together has done nothing to satiate my appetite for the show, and if anything, I feel a little more desperate to see it come back for Season 4.

One big barrier in bringing the series back, it would seem is locking down the schedules of its cast. It's unclear whether or not rising stars like Phil Dunster will be available to play Jamie anytime soon, and we know Brett Goldstein has joined the MCU. Still, it seems there's interest in making it happen somehow. We just have to wait on the details as they become available.

There are plenty of Ted Lasso fans at CinemaBlend waiting for news on Season 4, and hopefully, we'll get to share an update on that before the end of 2025. In the meantime, there's plenty of great stuff to watch on Apple TV+, so check it out!