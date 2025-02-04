As Ted Lasso Season 4 Chatter Continues, Juno Temple Shares An Update And A Take On Spinoffs That I Believe In

I’m not going to lie, I haven’t let myself fully believe in Ted Lasso’s return, despite the many reports about Ted Lasso Season 4 . At the moment, this Apple TV+ staple’s future is still very up in the air, and the show’s titular star and co-creator, Jason Sudeikis, hasn’t confirmed anything. However, Juno Temple recently shared an update about what could come next as well as her thoughts on a spinoff, and they’re making me believe again!

We’ve heard reports about who may or may not be returning to Ted Lasso , but at the moment, nothing is officially set in stone. However, it does seem highly likely that some sort of new season is being worked on, especially after hearing what Keeley actress Juno Temple told EW about Season 4:

I’ve heard the kind of stunt version of, yeah, potentially, it sounds like there might be a season 4. I don't know when. I don't know exactly who, what, why, where, but I think it sounds like those cogs are turning.

She might still be fairly clueless about what’s happening like the rest of us. However, it’s reassuring to know that the Keeley actress thinks a Season 4 “might” be in the works and that it “sounds like those cogs are turning.” So, fingers crossed something actually comes from this, and she gets to play the PR aficionado again.

However, in the meantime, Temple also addressed the talk about her character getting a spinoff.

Juno Temple Explained Her Take On The Potential For A Ted Lasso Spinoff

Ted Lasso’s Season 3 finale left multiple doors open for spinoffs. However, if it were up to Temple, just a Season 4 would be ideal. Speaking to that point and Keeley’s future, she explained:

The idea of a spinoff with Ted Lasso is a complicated one for me, because it so feels like a team that I don't know if I would want to do a spinoff. I don't want to be a part of it if everybody else isn't. It's a team. It's a real team!

I totally get what she’s saying. If one of Apple TV+’s best shows does indeed come back, I’d want the entire Ted Lasso cast to return too – even if the titular character’s story concluded in Season 3.

With that in mind, Temple was asked about her character's final moments in Season 3. I’ve always thought that a potential Ted Lasso continuation could be in the form of a spinoff about Keeley and Rebecca starting an AFC Richmond women’s team. However, it could also be a plotline explored in Season 4. Speaking about this specific road her character could go down, the Emmy-nominated performer said:

I haven't thought about that, but I think that's definitely something I would find to be a great journey for Keeley and also for Rebecca, you know? And I think, also, women's football is something that is so exciting — especially in England, we've been doing so well — but I think it's something that... I don't know, who knows? It would be a great storyline.

I agree, it would make a great storyline, and I’m so here for Temple’s enthusiasm.

Overall, her passion for the project and its potential plus her vague and slightly confused optimism about it is in line with the rest of the Ted Lasso team. Hannah Waddingham enthusiastically addressed the reports , saying she didn’t know what was going on, but absolutely adores Rebecca and this show. Meanwhile, showrunner Bill Lawrence it all comes down to Jason Sudeikis and what he wants to do next.

That’s what this all hinges on too. While I adore Temple’s comments and think they warrant hope, ultimately, we won’t really know what’s going on with Ted Lasso’s future until Mr. Sudeikis says something about it. As of right now, he hasn’t.