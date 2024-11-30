The Emotional Story Behind How Hannah Waddingham Ended Up Auditioning For Ted Lasso
Her playing Rebecca feels like fate.
Hannah Waddingham has made it very clear that Ted Lasso and its cast mean the world to her. She’s besties with Juno Temple, she and Jason Sudeikis are very tight, and she’s loud and proud about the fact that this show has made the most positive impact on her life. However, it’s not just for professional reasons, it’s personal too, as she revealed the emotional story and circumstances behind what led to her auditioning for one of Apple TV+’s best shows.
Long before Ted Lasso, Waddingham was in Belfast shooting a project, and her daughter became “seriously ill with a mysterious affliction.” She was later diagnosed with Henoch-Schonlein purpura, which is an immune-mediated disease that causes swelling of small blood vessels that can cause kidney damage. The actress had a really hard time getting back home to her kiddo because of travel delays, and that scared her a lot.
So, after that, she decided to pursue roles in shows that were shot in London. While explaining this for Jeremy Egner’s book Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, The Show That Kicked Its Way Into Our Hearts, she said she was determined to stay close to home, and she told her management team the following:
Later, she made it clear that her priority was her daughter, and she put her foot down, saying:
Then, her daughter got better, and Waddingham started looking for more work again. Two months into that quest, Ted Lasso entered the equation. She explained that before she sought more work she “looked up at the skies” and said thank you for saving her little girl. Then, she asked for a job, specifying exactly what she wanted:
It couldn’t have worked out any better too. After a great audition process, which included the creators of Game of Thrones sending an email on Waddingham’s behalf, she eventually landed the role. Jason Sudeikis also made it clear that he knew from the minute he saw her audition that she was their Rebecca. In the co-creator and Ted Lasso actor’s words:
Well, we know the rest of this story, both Waddingham and Sudeikis won Emmys for their performances. Rebecca went on to have a wonderful story across three seasons. And now, well over a year after we said so long to AFC Richmond after Season 3, the wait to see if Ted Lasso Season 4 happens is in full swing.
Overall, it’s inspiring to hear Waddingham tell this emotional story, and it’s wonderful to know the personal details behind what makes Ted Lasso’s success inspiring.
To read the full history behind Ted Lasso, you can buy Beleive on Amazon. To go back and see Hannah Waddingham’s brilliant performance as Rebecca, you can stream all three seasons of the comedy with an Apple TV+ subscription.
