Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed Reminisces On The Time He Posted A Spoiler, And He Might've Just Cheekily Dropped Another

Throughout Season 3 of Ted Lasso , Nate’s suits and outfits served as a major signifier for how the kitman-turned-coach was doing and where his allegiances lay. When he worked at West Ham it was all black and grey fits, and when he returned to Richmond he was back in the Greyhound colors. It turns out, the actor behind Nathan Shelley, Nick Mohammed, accidentally spoiled his characters' end by posting his outfit on the final day of filming a year before the episodes aired. However, now, he’s getting a good laugh out of it all while also cheekily dropping another potential spoiler.

Posting a fun photo of Nate in his AFC Richmond kit with his fully grey hair, Nick Mohammed took to X to celebrate one year since Ted Lasso wrapped its third season. He joked about how he also posted this photo one year ago, which means he accidentally spoiled the end of the series long before it ever premiered on the 2023 TV schedule . Check out the cheeky post for yourself:

One year to the day since #TedLasso wrapped. And one year to the day that I accidentally posted this spoiler of Nate in AFC Richmond kit! Promise it won’t happen again on season 4- now wait pic.twitter.com/BR61TTUVrVNovember 17, 2023 See more

While I didn’t notice the spoiler at the time, this is 100% a major spoiler for the end of Ted Lasso Season 3 . For the majority of the season, many of us were wondering if there was still hope for Nate , and it was unclear if the West Ham coach would be redeemed . However, as this photo shows, he comes back to the good side, and he helps lead the Greyhounds to victory.

I might not have noticed that spoiler back then, but I sure did notice the cheeky potential spoiler Mohammed tacked onto the end of his post now. As he promised to never spoil anything ever again, the comedian wrote:

Promise it won’t happen again on season 4- now wait

Read More About Nate (Image credit: Apple TV+) Ted Lasso Fans Have One Big Complaint About Season 3, But I Think They’re Totally Missing The Point

Obviously, he’s likely joking. However, what if he’s not? There are many ways Ted Lasso could return , and a fourth season is for sure an option. With the way Season 3 ended, the show could continue without Ted as Roy, Beard and Nate lead the Greyhounds. At the moment, there’s been no official confirmation about whether the Apple TV+ series will continue. However, this cheeky remark has me thinking about all the ways the beloved show could return.

Overall, the cast has been coy about the future of the show, and we don’t know what will happen. However, they’ve all been clear about their love and adoration for each other and the series. So, it’s no surprise that Mohammed is cheekily teasing fans about the possibility of a Season 4.