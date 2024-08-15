That '70s Show Was Ashton Kutcher's First Role, But Netflix's That '90s Show Just Cast An Already Famous Teen As Kelso's Daughter

After finding success as a model, Ashton Kutcher quickly made a name for himself in acting by being cast as Michael Kelso in That ‘70s Show, his first role. Playing the lovable doofus for nearly the entirety of the popular Fox sitcom’s eight-season run paved the way for Kutcher’s film career and being catapulted to worldwide fame. When it comes to That ‘90s Show though, Netflix, one of the best streaming services, has opted to cast someone already famous to play Betsy Kelso, Michael’s daughter from the original series, when the sequel show returns to the 2024 TV schedule later this month.

Those who watched That ‘70s Show back in the day, or have streamed it recently with a Peacock subscription, will remember that Betsy was born in Season 7 from Michael Kelso’s brief relationship with Shannon Elizabeth’s Brooke Rockwell, the valedictorian of Point Place High School two years ahead of him. Now we’ll get to see Betsy as a young woman, with Kira Kosarin being cast to play her in the second half of That ‘90s Show Season 2. Kosarin is best known for playing Phoebe Thunderman in the Nickelodeon series The Thundermans, which ran from 2013 to 2018, and the Paramount+-exclusive follow-up movie called The Thundermans Returns was released back in March.

(Image credit: Netflix)

As you can see above, Betsy will run into Nate, the best friend of her half-brother Jay, at a country bar. But in a twist, the That ‘90s Show Part 3 trailer shows that Nate initially has no idea who she is, and him merely dancing with Jay’s sister and apparently becoming romantically involved with her, will cause problems between the two friends. Misters before sisters and all that.

Kira Kosarin will recur as Betsy in That ‘90s Show Part 3, so those who’ve been enjoying the series with their Netflix subscription don’t have to worry about her simply popping in for a guest appearance for one episode and then never being seen again. Unfortunately, don’t count on Betsy spending any time with her dad, as neither Ashton Kutcher nor Mila Kunis are expected to return to That ‘90s Show following their cameos in the first episode. Kunis, of course, played Jackie Burkhart in That ‘70s Show, and we learned that she and Michael were Jay’s parents.

The second half of That ‘90s Show Season 2 will also see Laura Prepon’s Donna Pinciotti, Leia’s mother, be given an expanded role following her appearances in Season 1 and the first half of Season 2, to the point that it sounds like she’s seriously considering moving back to Point Place. If that happens, then Leia would be able to hang out with her friends all year round, not just during the summer. Other faces returning in Part 3 include Jim Rash’s Fenton and Seth Green’s Mitch, and let’s not forget Kevin Smith’s Sonny (the son of Tommy Chong’s Leo) and Jason Mewes’ Bunch. At the end of Part 2, those two crashed into Red and Kitty’s kitchen, but rather than be run out of town, they’ll stick around Point Place and share some screen time with Ozzie… who they apparently call Fozzie. Does he look like a Muppet bear to you?

That ‘90s Show Part 3 premieres Thursday, August 22. Be sure to look through the other best shows on Netflix to watch while waiting for the next batch of episodes.