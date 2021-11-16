That Time Regé-Jean Page Admitted His Bridgerton Co-Star Was His Celeb Crush

It’s hard to believe that nearly a year has passed since the world was introduced to the Bridgerton family and a love story for the ages between Daphne and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, on Netflix. Regé-Jean Page, who portrayed the Duke, has admitted that his on-screen lover was actually his celebrity crush.

In an interview originally from The Rundown and posted Twitter that Page did at the beginning of the year, the actor was asked who his celebrity crush is. It's a question that is not uncommon to ask the stars of today, and he gave really the only answer that would satisfy fans:

"who is your celeb crush?""i'm gonna go with the joy that is phoebe dynevor, my daphne bridgerton because how could you not be." -regé-jean page #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/6Lc02YwuHmJanuary 8, 2021 See more

Plenty of Bridgerton fans were delighted when this interview came out and could not get over the way Regé-Jean Page said Phoebe Dynevor’s name. Their chemistry was part of what made the show such a hit after its late 2020 debut, and this was shortly after the series dropped. One fan on Twitter couldn’t stop thinking about Page's reveal:

My daphne bridgerton. Excuse me while I obsess over this

Page and Dynevor’s chemistry in the first season was intimate and beautiful, to the point that some viewers believed that the duo might have been a couple in real life. After all, there have been plenty of celebrity romances that blossomed while on the set of a film or movie, but it never happened with the Bridgerton leads. Though there is at least one fan that tweeted who hoped that Dynevor would make the move:

If Phoebe doesn't snap up this man! Then she's completely lost her senses , his lovely and always has the sweetest things to say about her

For some fans, it's just hard not to root for a celebrity couple in real life if they have electric chemistry in a movie or TV show. And that’s what it’s like for plenty of Bridgerton fans. The chemistry between Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor is undeniable. Some fans found the urge to ship them following the interview, like this one on Twitter:

trying really hard not to ship them but i mean come on they’re so cute

Although fans of Bridgerton loved the dynamic between the two actors in the first season, they won’t be getting them in the highly-anticipated second season. Regé-Jean Page won’t be returning to reprise his role as the Duke of Hastings as Season 2 will be focusing on another member of the Bridgerton family.

Despite Page not being in Season 2, Daphne will still be spending time with her hubby and her newborn off screen, while she will be focusing on the rest of her family on screen. Although Page most likely won’t be appearing in the upcoming season, perhaps he can show up in another one seeing the series is set through Season 5?

Currently there is no set premiere date for Season 2 of Bridgerton, but it will be out sometime in 2022 on Netflix.