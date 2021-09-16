The Bridgerton Team Has A New Nickname Ahead Of Season 2 And It Cracks Me Up

Season 2 of Netflix’s hit Regency-era drama Bridgerton is currently filming and fans are understandably excited. The series became an immediate hit for the streamer and Netflix renewed it for not one, not two, but three seasons. The team behind Bridgerton is hard at work on the upcoming second season and there’s apparently a new nickname. And it’s cracking me up!

Ahead of this Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards, series star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on Bridgerton, spoke to ET about the Emmys and the highly-anticipated Season 2 of the Netflix hit. Coughlan admitted that Bridgerton has a group chat going that produced an A+ nickname for Season 2, saying:

We [are] in the middle of filming season 2 right now, so the new season 2 group chat was going off. It's called 'Bridger-2,' which I picked that name and felt very proud. I felt like, 'That's so smart!'

The nickname for Season 2 of Bridgerton is hilarious and it definitely fits. Though that does make me wonder if the following seasons will have nicknames that can roll off the tongue that easily. The second season started filming in May, and will focus on Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton and his love life, alongside Simone Ashley as Anthony’s love interest, Kate Sharma.

With the upcoming season of Bridgerton mostly focusing on Anthony Bridgerton, will fans see Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton and her newborn? She won't be around as much now that focus has shifted to Daphne's brother, and Regé-Jean Page is out as Simon. However, he did recently tease that there could be a surprise in store for the fans, but if they’re expecting it, it’s not much of a surprise.

Meanwhile, I’d love to know just who all is part of this Bridger-2 group chat. Could it be everyone on the cast, even Page despite him not being in the second season? Or is it just the main group, plus some writers or producers? I would give anything to see what their chat is like and if they spread gossip around like Lady Whistledown.

Currently there is no set premiere date for “Bridger-2” but it’s likely the season will premiere sometime next year on Netflix. Hopefully the cast will keep fans entertained until then, maybe even revealing some photos and videos shared in that group chat. It only makes me wonder what a group chat with the characters would be like if the technology had been around back then. I’m sure Lady Whistledown would have had a thought or two about it all. While you wait for Season 2, relive Season 1 on Netflix.

Plus, if you're looking for some more streaming options during the wait for the next batch of Bridgerton episodes, our 2021 Netflix premiere schedule has some options!