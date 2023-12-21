The Best Letterkenny Holiday Episodes, Ranked

You were sifting through the latest pop culture updates the other dayee when you came across a bit of sad news that the final season of one of the funniest TV shows on Hulu, Letterkenny, is upon us. With the premiere of its 12th season — which will be available to stream in the U.S. with a Hulu subscription on December 26 — fans will be saying goodbye to several years of chirpin’, chorin’, fighting, and, of course, the occasional holiday special between seasons.

Some of my fondest memories of creators Jared Keeso and Jacob Tierney’s Canadian comedy involve Wayne (Keeso), Daryl (Nathan Dales), Katy (Michelle Mylett), Squirrely Dan (K. Trevor) and the other non-hick side characters celebrating the likes of Christmas, Halloween, and other season festivities in their own special way. The question is, which of these heartwarming specials most deserves a Texas-size 10-4? Pitter patter, let’s get at our personal choices for the best Letterkenny episodes devoted to special holidays, ranked from “softest-ply” to “good ‘nuff.”

7. May 2-4 (Season 11, Episode 7)

It was not until very late in the series’ run when Letterkenny released an episode dedicated to a holiday specifically associated with its native Canada, Victoria Day — which commemorates the birth of Queen Victoria on May 24th. Thus, it pains me to be a poopy-pants and rank “May 2-4” lowest on our holiday special list, but hear my reasoning before you get all gutty (or “rude” according to our Letterkenny slang guide) about it.

This is by no-means a bad episode — full of great rapid fire dialogue and including a cool discovery of Glen’s (Tierney) pyrotechnic expertise (leading to an epic fireworks display at the end) — but I wish it had more to do with the holiday at the center. Instead, the bulk focuses on a rivalry between the Hicks’ Australian relatives and the McMurrays’ New Zealand-native relatives, which gets resolved by their mutual dislike of Shawny’s American cousins.

6. Super Hard Easter (Season 4, Episode 7)

From its picturesque cold open with Daryl delicately painting a basket of eggs, you know there is no denying that “Super Hard Easter” is first and foremost a special about its chosen holiday. The problem is that — despite a dedication to not “fuck with tradition” — not everybody is too giddy about this year’s egg hunt (i.e. Wayne).

That being said, hearing the unusually curmudgeonly Wayne beak on about Daryl’s “stupid” clues about Easter Egg locations leads to some great laughs and the iniviting of McMurray (Dan Petronijevic) for his love of puzzles. The biggest laughs, however, come from Glen’s attempt to put on a passion play with the Jocks and Skids.

5. Valentimes Day (Season 6, Episode 7)

Wayne is also a bit of a curmudgeon in “Valentimes Day” — named after Daryl’s incorrect pronunciation of “Valentine’s Day” — as he is single at this time and opts not to join the rest of the Letterkenny cast at the local speed dating event. It is there where we bear witness to some of the greatest double entendre’s in the show’s history — especially when married (but open) couple Ron (James Daly) and Dax (Gregory Waters) flirt with Katy.

Meanwhile, the lonely Wayne heads to MoD3an’s (being tended to by Glen), where he finds an unlikely companion and unexpected common ground with Stewart (Tyler Johnston) while having some Puppers together. These two disparate storylines beautifully represent Letterkenny’s most definitive elements — raunch and heart — which makes it an all-time classic.

4. The Haunting Of MoDean's II (Season 3, Episode 7)

To be fair (to be faaaaiiiiirrr), my lifelong passion for Halloween probably has a lot to do with why I put “The Haunting of MoDean’s II” so high on our list. Regardless, few fans could deny this “ghost story” — in which Gail (Lisa Codrington) suspects the spirit of Wayne and Katy’s Uncle Eddie lingers at her bar — is nothing short of a treat.

The investigation into the supposed paranormal activity — with help from the Jocks, Skids, Glen, and the McMurrays — leads to hilarious tributes to some of the best horror movies ever. Further laughs from Daryl, Dan, and Katy mistaking Bonnie McMurray’s (Kamila Kowall) increasingly suggestive wardrobe changes for a costume and Daryl’s craft beer tastings (all of which inspire Wayne to order him a Puppers) result in exactly the kind of Letterkenny Halloween one would hope for.

3. A Letterkenny Christmas: The Three Wise Men (Season 5, Episode 7)

Have you heard any talk of maybe this being, uh, the best Christmas episode ever? Well, if so, maybe you should take about 25 percent off there, good buddy. Nonetheless, “A Letterkenny Christmas: The Three Wise Men” is as joyful as comedic holiday specials go.

For one, it is so charming to see Wayne honor tradition by giving each and every one of his party guests gifts a Letterkenny fan would love, even if some of the responses were not what he was hoping. Also, some of my favorite pop culture references in Letterkenny come from the characters’ in-depth discussions about some classic Christmas movies. All in all, I, to the fuckin’ love this episode.

2. International Women's Day (Season 10, Episode 7)

The year 2022 saw Letterkenny’s first special to honor a holiday that is different from your typical seasonal traditional, but of equal importance as far as we are concerned. The result is, just about, the most tasteful and thoughtful tribute to International Women’s Day that a relatively crass sitcom such as this could have possibly released.

While the ladies of Letterkenny participate in an anti-beauty pageant (which crowns the woman who defies gender norms the best), the fellas spend the day at MoD3an’s learning about lesser-known “herstories” and common misconceptions about females and talk about the women they admire the most with Dan’s women’s studies professor, Tricia (Nazneen Contractor). What really sells the educational special as one of the series’ strongest is the heartwarming final moment when Wayne shares his feelings with the woman he admires the most: his sister, Katy.

1. St. Perfect's Day (Season 2, Episode 7)

Out of all the great Letterkenny holiday specials so far, the series’ first remains its best in my eyes. “St. Perfect’s Day” takes place during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration that is recalled to us the morning after in flashbacks, due to Daryl’s failure to remember a single thing that happened.

Daryl is seen expertly balancing multiple drinks on the dance floor as Wayne spends much of the time outside of the party talking to McMurray, Dan takes on the role of a leprechaun known as “Pitter Patty,” and Katy gets lucky with Mrs. McMurray (Melanie Scrofano). The one connecting thread of their memories is a rager on par with the miracle of driving snakes out of Ireland that makes for one truly “legendary” episode.

BONUS: Day Beers Day (Season 8, Episode 7)

OK, I wanted to give a special shoutout to an episode that does not officially count as a holiday special, but does take place on a holiday existing in the Letterkenny universe and is easily one of the series’ best episodes in general.

The Season 8 finale, “Day Beers Day,” takes place mostly outside of MoD3an’s where much of the cast enjoy some brews in the daylight, but ends with Wayne enlisting their help after learning Katy’s degen boyfriend, Dierks (Tyler Hynes) has been two-timing her. The final shot of the Hicks, Jocks, and Skids charging in solidarity toward the defenseless degen marked the most satisfying ending to a Letterkenny episode (or a season, for that matter) yet, even if we don’t see the outcome of that cliffhanger in Season 9.

Would you agree that my choice for the best Letterkenny holiday special is as “perfect” as they say?