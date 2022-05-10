The Lost City Streaming: How To Watch The Channing Tatum And Sandra Bullock Rom-Com

In March 2022, Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock became box office champs when The Lost City, the action-centric throwback to great romantic comedies like Romancing the Stone, opened in theaters and surprised the world, handing The Batman a crushing defeat. And, even though the movie’s release has since come and gone (for the most part, anyway), this doesn’t mean the fun has to stop, as the hilarious affair has found a new home online.

That’s right, you can now watch The Lost City streaming, which is great news for both those who want to give it another spin after watching it in theaters, as well as everyone who missed out on the rom-com about a romance writer whose longtime cover model travels deep into the jungle to rescue her from an eccentric billionaire. Here is everything you need to know to watch one of the funniest 2022 movie releases online.

Where To Watch The Lost City Streaming

As of May 10, 2022, anyone with an active Paramount+ subscription is one step closer to watching The Lost City streaming, as the the popular action-packed rom-com has been added to the platform’s robust library of movies and shows. Paramount+ made the big announcement just one day prior to its streaming debut, which is around 45 days after it first debuted on the big screen.

Considering that The Lost City is one of Paramount Studios’ biggest movies of 2022 so far, it should be easy to find on the Paramount+ homepage, but we’ve provided a link down below to make it easier for you.

Are There Other Ways To Watch The Lost City?

Streaming not you thing? Don’t worry, because there are other ways to go about watching The Lost City, both now and in the near future. In addition to making its streaming debut on May 10, 2022, Adam and Aaron Nee’s side-splitting adventure story is now available digitally on services like Amazon Prime, according to Paramount Pictures. Unlike the streaming version, this digital purchase gives you access to a large amount of bonus features and other content.

But, if you want to hold out for the 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD release of The Lost City, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer, as Paramount Pictures has announced that the movie won’t be available on physical media until July 26.

If You've Already Seen The Lost City...

