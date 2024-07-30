The Morning Show Season 4 Is Adding A Justified Star, And Their Role Is Too Perfect

Among the most popular Apple TV+ series is The Morning Show, which wrapped up its third season in the fall of 2023. Production is currently underway on the third season and, amid filming, additional details are beginning to surface. That includes a few light details on what fans can expect from a storytelling standpoint. Casting news has been particularly prevalent, and it would seem that the journalism-centric show has added yet another notable name. A Justified: City Primeval alum is reportedly joining the fray and, if you’re like me, you’ll probably think that this is the perfect role for said star.

The Morning Show ’s fourth season is adding veteran actor Boyd Holbrook, according to TVLine . While it’s unclear whether the actor is joining the drama series in a starring or recurring capacity, a few details on the role he’s playing have been divulged. The news outlet reports that Holbrook is playing the role of Brodie, a noted podcaster. Based on the description, it seems that the character will be established as one of the more “popular and provocative” voices within the series’ fictional media landscape. As mentioned by the site, the host could end up being a personality modeled after the likes of shock jocks like Joe Rogan or Russell Brand.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Boyd Holbrook has amassed more than a few notable TV and movie credits over the course of his career. Aside from the Justified sequel series, the 42-year-old actor can claim Narcos, Hatfields & McCoys, Behind the Candelabra as his biggest TV gigs. Most recently, he’s also served as a main member of the Sandman cast , playing the role of The Corinthian. His film work also speaks for itself, as he’s landed roles in Gone Girl, Logan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Bikeriders and much more.

While it’s evident that the Predator actor has more than been around the block, his general list of credits isn’t what makes him so perfect for his latest role. Throughout his career, he’s carved out a lane for himself, which has seen him play somewhat outspoken, eccentric and quite frankly, shady characters. His shifty (and downright ruthless) roles in Indiana Jones 5, Logan and Justified: City Primeval. I doubt his character on the Apple TV+ series will be anywhere as ruthless as the characters he played in those aforementioned productions. However, I’d wager that he could certainly channel some of that chaotic energy into Brodie.

More on The Morning Show (Image credit: Apple TV+) Reese Witherspoon Shared New BTS Pics From The Morning Show, And Now There's One Thing I’m Desperate To See In Season 4

The casting producers of The Morning Show have really been outdoing themselves when it comes to tapping new talent for this latest batch of episodes. Among the newcomers that will be joining Boyd Holbrook are Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre and William Harper Jackson (of The Good Place fame) . Any production would be fortunate to have such a great group of stars. And, of course, series OGs like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup and Néstor Carbonell are still in the mix as well.

Fans surely have plenty of questions going into the third season of Jay Carson’s Emmy-winning drama. (I mean, is anyone else thinking about the Season 3 finale’s Bradley Jackson twist .) With the inclusion of new characters played by Boyd Holbrook and others, viewers are likely to have more questions. They’ll have to ponder those for the foreseeable future but, at the very least, it’s exciting to think about what Holbrook and co. will bring to the show.

While you wait for the new season’s premiere date to be announced, grab an Apple TV+ subscription and stream the first three seasons of The Morning Show. The 2024 TV schedule is also filled with viable viewers options for you to take in right now.