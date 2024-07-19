Reese Witherspoon Shared New BTS Pics From The Morning Show, And Now There's One Thing I’m Desperate To See In Season 4

Fans of Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy have quite a wait ahead of them before The Morning Show Season 4 premieres. In fact, the series isn’t likely to return in time to be included on the 2024 TV schedule . But as we check out the other upcoming shows on Apple TV+ in the meantime, Reese Witherspoon is finding ways to keep us hyped for more. The Morning Show’s executive producer and star shared some new behind-the-scenes pics, and not only am I missing that delicious drama, she’s got me desperate to see her and Jennifer Aniston in more scenes together next season.

Reese Witherspoon posted several photos from the set of The Morning Show to celebrate the series’ nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards . She posed for photos with multiple of her Season 3 castmates, including Jon Hamm, Billy Crudup, Greta Lee and, of course, Jennifer Aniston. Could those two possibly be any more stunning? Take a look at her Instagram post below:

Tensions are almost always high between the characters on the workplace drama, but not so much for the actors. Does anybody look happier to be there than Reese Witherspoon? She also continued to prove that red is her color , as she paired a maroon button-down with matching slacks in a couple of photos with her co-workers, and adorned a wine-colored blouse as she cheesed it up with Jon Hamm.

What really struck a chord with me, though, was the picture she took hugging Jennifer Aniston. The actresses posed for the pic on the set of their own fictional morning show, and it made me crave more on-screen moments from the real-life longtime friends .

Season 3 saw Alex and Bradley on different paths, with the former trying to climb the ladder at UBA whilst getting romantic with tech billionaire Paul Marks (Jon Hamm). Bradley, meanwhile, hit a rough patch romantically with her partner Laura (Julianna Margulies) and professionally when she destroyed evidence from the January 6 insurrection.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon even addressed fans’ complaints that they didn’t get enough screen time together , explaining that it didn’t make a lot of sense to pop up in each other’s storylines, but I’m really hoping they’ll find a way to make it happen in Season 4.

The Morning Show picked up 16 Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series, Outstanding Actress (for both Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston), three nods for Supporting Actor and a whopping four nominations in the Supporting Actress category.

The two leading actresses have had a bond on and off screen for decades — ever since Reese Witherspoon rocked “The Rachel” haircut in 1999 and guest-starred a year later on Jennifer Aniston’s sitcom Friends as Rachel’s little sister Jill. These pics really have me hoping we’ll see more of the “Green girls” on screen together on The Morning Show.