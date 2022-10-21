The Peripheral Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Before

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the couple behind Westworld, introduced audiences to the mind-bending and action-packed Amazon Prime Video original series The Peripheral on October 21, 2022, and brought to life William Gibson’s 2014 novel of the same name. The show, which sees Chloë Grace Moretz take on the role of Flynne Fisher, who comes across the technology to take her nearly a century into the future, looks to be another great show from the developers of the upcoming Fallout TV-adaptation with a massive ensemble cast.

If you watched the first of eight episodes of the new show and are wondering why the actors in The Peripheral cast look so familiar, worry not, because we are able to break down each of the stars from the 2022 TV show. There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s get this show started…

(Image credit: Amazon)

Chloë Grace Moretz (Flynne Fisher)

Leading things off is Chloë Grace Moretz, who leads The Peripheral cast as Flynne Fisher, a young woman who helps support her family in the Blue Ridge Mountains by playing simulations before stumbling upon something more realistic than she could have ever imagined.

One of the most recognizable faces in young Hollywood, Moretz has jumped from one role to the next the past decade-and-a-half, becoming a major star thanks to Kick-Ass, Let Me In (which is pretty good), Hugo, Suspiria, The Addams Family animated franchise, and a few dozen others. Despite making a few appearances on shows like My Name Is Earl, Desperate Housewives, and 30 Rock over the years, The Peripheral is Moretz's first major live-action TV show (she previously voiced characters on My Friends Tigger and Pooh).

(Image credit: Amazon)

Jack Reynor (Burton Fisher)

Jack Reynor plays Burton Fisher, Flynne’s brother who is tasked with testing out the new simulation headset that holds all kinds of awesome and potentially dangerous powers.

Fans of the 2019 cult horror film, Midsommar, and its terrifying ending will most likely recognize Reynor from his portrayal of Florence Pugh’s on-screen boyfriend, Christian. He also had several other notable roles prior to joining The Peripheral cast, including movies like Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, Macbeth, and Transformers: Age of Extinction. He also previously appeared on the CBS All Access original series, Strange Angel.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Gary Carr (Wilf Netherton)

Next up is Gary Carr, who takes on the role of Wilf Netherton, a man living in 22nd-century London who encounters Flynne during her jump to the future and provides some key insight into how things became the way they are.

Throughout his career, which goes back nearly a decade-and-a-half, Carr has appeared on shows like the Amazon anthology series, Modern Love, Death in Paradise, The Deuce, The Good Fight, and a handful of episodes of Downton Abbey. His film work includes 21 Bridges, Bolden, and Caesar.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Eli Goree (Conner)

Eli Goree shows up on The Peripheral as Conner, one of Burton Fisher’s military buddies back in the present timeline.

Fans of Regina King’s Academy Award-nominated 2020 drama film One Night in Miami… will certainly recognize Goree from his portrayal of Cassius Clay, but that isn’t all the actor has done over the years. Prior to appearing in the One Night in Miami… cast, Goree landed roles like Dave Albritton in the 2016 historical sports drama, Race, as well as a number of TV gigs that include Da King in My Hair, Dead of Summer, The 100, Ballers, and Riverdale.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Louis Herthum (Corbell Pickett)

Louis Herthum appears in The Peripheral cast as Corbell Pickett, a less than virtuosic character whom Flynne and and Burton Fisher encounter on their journeys.

Before working with Joy and Nolan on The Peripheral, he collaborated with the pair on Westworld, where the actor portrayed host and ranch owner Peter Abernathy. Throughout his career, Herthum has had recurring roles on shows like Home Before Dark, Longmire, True Blood, and Murder, She Wrote alongside the late Angela Lansbury. His film work includes The Mist, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 12 Rounds, and multiple others.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

JJ Feild (Lev)

Taking on the role of Lev, Wilf’s friend in the futuristic London, is JJ Feild, who is no stranger to the world of television.

Throughout his career, Feild has landed roles on shows like Lost in Space (the Netflix reboot), New Amsterdam, Turn: Washington’s Spies, Turn Up Charlie, and various other one-off appearances. During that same stretch of time, he has also popped up in movies like Captain America: The First Avenger ,where he played Howling Commandos member James Montgomery Falsworth, Austenland, Ford v. Ferrari, and several others dating back a couple decades.

(Image credit: HBO)

T’Nia Miller (Cherise)

T’Nia Miller appears in the cast as Cherise, the latest in a long line of small-screen roles for the actress.

With major roles on shows like Years and Years, La Fortuna, Foundation, and The Haunting of Bly Manor, where she portrayed Hannah Grose on the 2020 Netflix horror series, Miller has done a little bit of everything over the years. This even includes making a brief appearance alongside everyone's favorite Time Lord in a 2015 episode of Doctor Who and several other prominent British TV shows.

(Image credit: BBC)

Charlotte Riley (Aelita)

Charlotte Riley appears on the new series as Aelita, a character caught up in the decades-spanning mystery at the center of the series.

Fans of the Peaky Blinders cast will certainly recognize Riley from her portrayal of May Fitz Carleton, but if not from there, then probably from roles in movies like London Has Fallen, Edge of Tomorrow, Easy Virtue, and In the Heart of the Sea. Her other TV appearances include shows like DCI Banks, The Take, Press, Trust, and the Guy Pearce-led 2019 BBC/FX adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

(Image credit: ABC)

Alexandra Billings (Ainsley Lowbeer)

Taking on the role of 22nd-century detective Ainsley Lowbeer on The Peripheral is Transparent and The Conners’ Alexandra Billings.

In addition to playing transgender characters on those two comedy series, Billings has also spent her career appearing on shows like Never Have I Ever, The Rookie, How to Get Away with Murder, Grey’s Anatomy, ER, and several others dating back to the early 2000s. During that same stretch of time, the talent has landed roles in movies like Socket, Valley of Bones, and Paddleton, as well as the 2020 documentary, Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen.

(Image credit: Adelind Horan)

Adelind Horan (Billy Ann Baker)

Also appearing on this freshman show is Adelind Horan, who takes on the role of Billy Ann Baker on the new Amazon sci-fi series.

Throughout her career, Horan has made brief appearances on shows like The Deuce and The Punisher while also having a more prominent position on The Pioneers. She has also popped up in movies like Wanderland, Goldbricks in Bloom, Delenda, and a variety of short films.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Alex Hernandez (Tommy Constantine)

Alex Hernandez appears as a character by the name of Tommy Constantine.

Over the years, Hernandez has appeared on shows like Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Black Box, New Amsterdam, The Son, The Resident, Search Party, and Hemlock Grove, as well as a list of big-screen productions that includes the Vin Diesel 2020 superhero movie, Bloodshot, Mille and the Lords, Samuel’s Game, and Fireflies. He’s also voiced characters in Mafia III (plus its various DLC add-ons) and The Walking Dead: A New Frontier.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Katie Leung (Ash)

Showing up as one of Lev’s associates by the name of Ash is Katie Leung.

Fans of the Harry Potter movies and all things within the Wizarding World should recognize Leung from her portrayal of Cho Chang, starting with the fourth film in the franchise, 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. After playing the character three more times before the series came to an end with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, Leung went on to appear in T2 Trainspotting, The Foreigner, and Locked Down. Her TV roles appearances include Arcane, Strangers, Father Brown, Run, and Agatha Christie’s Poirot.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Melinda Page Hamilton (Ella)

Melinda Page Hamilton appears in The Peripheral as a character named Ella.

Over the years, she has done everything from briefly appearing in the Mad Men cast to playing a recurring character on How to Get Away with Murder and so much more. Her TV credits include shows like Vegas, True Blood, Mrs. America, Bones, Private Practice, Everwood, Nip/Tuck, and CSI: Miami to name only a few. Her film credits include Not Forgotten, God Bless America, and Sleeping Dogs Lie.

(Image credit: Cinemax)

Chris Coy (Jasper)

Taking on the role of Jasper is Chris Coy, who has done a little bit of everything since breaking out onto the scene in the early 2000s.

Throughout his career, Coy has appeared in movies like Greenberg, The Culling, The Front Runner, and The Killing of Two Lovers, while also landing major TV roles on the likes of Treme, The Deuce, True Blood, and Castle Rock. He has also appeared in smaller capacities on shows like Criminal Minds, Bones, The Mentalist, CSI: New York, and Sons of Anarchy.

(Image credit: 48 Mile Productions)

Austin Rising (Leon)

And then there is Austin Rising, who shows up on The Peripheral as Leon.

In the past decade, Rising has appeared on shows like Better Call Saul, Alt, Shameless, S.W.A.T., and Cartoon Hook-Ups, while also landing roles in a list of movies that includes Hostiles and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

You can see these actors and more when new episodes of The Peripheral go live Fridays on Prime Video. But remember, you will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the series and get all those other great features that come with the service.

Stream The Peripheral on Prime Video. (opens in new tab)