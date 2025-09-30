'7 Years, 5 Seasons:' As The Witcher Prepares To Drop Season 4, One Cast Member Got Sentimental About Wrapping Season 5

The Witcher Season 4 is on the horizon on the 2025 TV schedule , and meanwhile, the sun is setting on The Witcher Season 5. Now, I realize that’s a bit confusing, because we aren’t even able to watch Season 4 with a Netflix subscription yet. However, it makes sense because one cast member has gotten sentimental about production wrapping on the final season of this beloved Netflix fantasy series just a few weeks before new episodes drop.

Freya Allan, who has played Ciri since day one, took to Instagram to post about wrapping on Season 5 of The Witcher. Posting a sweet image from her first day on set during Season 1 alongside a heartfelt caption, she captured the bittersweet energy that comes with a massive moment like this. Take a look:

(Image credit: Freya Allan's Instagram)

It’s hard to fathom that it’s already been seven years, but at the same time, it feels like The Witcher has been on forever. It premiered in 2019, and Season 4 will drop on October 30, 2025, six years later. Now, Season 4 wrapped a year ago , so assuming they operate on the same timeline with Season 5, we’ll see the final season sometime in the last months of 2026.

That means Allan was about 18 years old when the show premiered, and likely between 16 and 17 when they were filming. Now, she’s 24. Those are formative years in anyone’s life, and to literally grow up on this show is pretty incredible. So, obviously, the sentimentality is very warranted.

Plus, both on screen and off, on The Witcher, the cast and crew have been through a lot. Obviously, their characters have been on quite a fantastical journey. Meanwhile, off-screen, these actors have had to film said journey, which is action-packed and intense. They’ve also had go through a major casting change, and while many fans are loving and passionate, they’ve also had to deal with the “attacky” fanbase , as Allan put it.

That fanbase was particularly loud when Henry Cavill left The Witcher , and Liam Hemsworth took over the role of Geralt. Fans were so mad, in fact, that a petition got over 300,000 signatures that was titled “NETFLIX: You MUST keep Henry Cavill as The Witcher and replace the writers instead.”

Now, Hemsworth has opened up about the “noise” of taking on this iconic role. He said he put it “aside,” and hopefully, he was able to do that while filming both Seasons 4 and 5.

As we know, Season 4 will premiere in a few weeks, and Season 5 will mark the end of The Witcher. We’ll get to see Ciri with the Rats, and we’ll get to find out if her powers are truly gone or not. Then, after the upcoming episodes, we’ll be waiting one last time for the final installment.

It seems like we won’t have to wait too long, though, because as Season 4 premieres in about a month, Season 5 has wrapped, meaning we’re well on our way to see this Netflix hit’s epic conclusion.