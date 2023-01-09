Remember Kim Kardashian Getting Flour Bombed By PETA? Her Ex Media Strategist Now Admits The Whole Thing Was Faked
An inside job?
For as long as they’ve been famous, the Kardashians have been believed to create scenarios that guarantee their names stay in the headlines. That’s to be expected to a point for a family who came to fame through reality TV, but the lengths Kim Kardashian was apparently willing to go to get famous has even led many to believe she and momager Kris Jenner played a part in the leak of her sex tape in 2007 (which is a claim that she has denied). At least one incident involving the SKIMS boss has now seemingly been confirmed to have been a publicity stunt though, as the Hulu star’s former media strategist revealed that the 2012 “flour-bombing” was an inside job.
Sheeraz Hasan revealed on the Channel 4 documentary The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty that the flour attack that occurred while Kim Kardashian was celebrating the launch of her new perfume True Reflection was staged, in an attempt to drum up more sales, per Buzzfeed. Hasan said he had “discussions” with the reality star about if she was “willing to get flour bombed” before the Dress for Success charity event. He said he told her:
The flour-bombing happened as Kim Kardashian entered the March 2012 event, with the person reportedly yelling, “Lousy fur hag,” throwing the flour and covering much of the reality star’s black blazer and hair. The instigator was detained, but Kardashian refused to press charges. This was all part of the plan, according to Sheeraz Hasan, who said on the doc:
While her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian expressed outrage on social media at the time at what had been done, Kim was praised for brushing herself off and getting back to work, as she told E! News:
It was thought at first that someone involved with PETA had been responsible for the flour bomb, as the organization had publicly criticized Kim Kardashian for wearing fur. But while they supported the actions of the alleged perpetrator, a representative denied PETA’s involvement saying then (via TMZ):
With the manufactured drama that we saw on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the faked phone calls and other creative editing we see on Hulu’s The Kardashians, we should know by now not to believe everything we see on our screens. A full-blown attack (albeit with flour) at a public event is a whole different story, especially for someone like Kim Kardashian, who continues to deal with scary situations involving stalkers and death threats to her loved ones.
The Kar-Jenners will contribute more drama to the 2023 TV schedule when The Kardashians returns for Season 3 this year. The first two seasons can be viewed now using a Hulu subscription.
