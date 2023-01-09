Remember Kim Kardashian Getting Flour Bombed By PETA? Her Ex Media Strategist Now Admits The Whole Thing Was Faked

For as long as they’ve been famous, the Kardashians have been believed to create scenarios that guarantee their names stay in the headlines. That’s to be expected to a point for a family who came to fame through reality TV, but the lengths Kim Kardashian was apparently willing to go to get famous has even led many to believe she and momager Kris Jenner played a part in the leak of her sex tape in 2007 (which is a claim that she has denied). At least one incident involving the SKIMS boss has now seemingly been confirmed to have been a publicity stunt though, as the Hulu star’s former media strategist revealed that the 2012 “flour-bombing” was an inside job.

Sheeraz Hasan revealed on the Channel 4 documentary The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty that the flour attack that occurred while Kim Kardashian was celebrating the launch of her new perfume True Reflection was staged, in an attempt to drum up more sales, per Buzzfeed . Hasan said he had “discussions” with the reality star about if she was “willing to get flour bombed” before the Dress for Success charity event. He said he told her:

OK, this is what’s going to happen, you’re going to be fine, you’re going to be safe, but we’re going to create a media moment. If we create media gold, guess what’s going to happen? Everyone’s going to be talking about your perfume, everyone’s going to buy it.

The flour-bombing happened as Kim Kardashian entered the March 2012 event, with the person reportedly yelling, “Lousy fur hag,” throwing the flour and covering much of the reality star’s black blazer and hair. The instigator was detained, but Kardashian refused to press charges. This was all part of the plan, according to Sheeraz Hasan, who said on the doc:

Are the team in on it? Of course, they’re in on it.

While her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian expressed outrage on social media at the time at what had been done, Kim was praised for brushing herself off and getting back to work, as she told E! News :

That probably is the craziest, unexpected, weird thing that ever happened to me. Like, I said to my makeup artist I wanted more powder and that’s a whole lot of translucent powder right there!

It was thought at first that someone involved with PETA had been responsible for the flour bomb, as the organization had publicly criticized Kim Kardashian for wearing fur. But while they supported the actions of the alleged perpetrator, a representative denied PETA’s involvement saying then (via TMZ ):

PETA has tried everything from polite letters to public protests, but Kim Kardashian has not been moved by the news that animals are beaten, electrocuted, and even skinned alive for real fur garments. Whoever threw that flour may reach her when our polite appeals did not.

With the manufactured drama that we saw on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the faked phone calls and other creative editing we see on Hulu’s The Kardashians, we should know by now not to believe everything we see on our screens. A full-blown attack (albeit with flour) at a public event is a whole different story, especially for someone like Kim Kardashian, who continues to deal with scary situations involving stalkers and death threats to her loved ones .