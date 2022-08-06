Tim Allen’s The Santa Clauses Has Brought In An NCIS Actor For A Fantastical Role

With Tim Allen’s Santa Clause franchise making a comeback as a Disney+ limited series, new and familiar faces have joined Allen’s Scott Calvin/Father Christmas in his latest adventure at the North Pole. While some fans may have bee under the impression that every important role had been announced, another name has been added to the robust cast. The Santa Clauses has brought in an NCIS actor for a fantastical role.

According to Deadline, the Disney+ spinoff series tapped NCIS vet Laura San Giacomo to join the already notable cast. She will play La Befana the Christmas Witch, an Italian folklore figure who brings good children treats on the morning of Three Kings’ Day. La Befana will reside in the North Pole’s Wobbly Woods, though it's unclear how San Giacomo’s character will specifically fit into the The Santa Clauses.

Besides recurring as Dr. Grace Confalone on NCIS since 2016, Laura San Giacomo first gained notice as Cynthia Patrice Bishop in the Academy Award-nominated film Sex, Lies, and Videotape. She appeared in other notable films like Pretty Woman and Quigley Down Under, but it was her pivot to television that brought San Giacomo her greatest success. She played hot-tempered feminist journalist Maya Gallo, the daughter of Blush owner Jack Gallo, on the NBC sitcom Just Shoot Me! from 1997 to 2003. The role earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Since then, she’s had recurring roles on shows like Saving Grace, Veronica Mars and Animal Kingdom, as well as more recently appeared in Barry Season 2.

The NCIS actress is joining other newbies like Kal Penn and Station Eleven’s Matilda Lawler. The new additions join familiar Santa Clause faces like Elizabeth Mitchell and David Krumholtz as Carol Calvin-Claus and Bernard the Elf, respectively. The latter returned to the Christmas-centric franchise after being absent from 2006’s The Santa Clause 3 due to creative differences with producers about Bernard’s purpose in the third installment.

The Santa Clauses will follow Scott Calvin as he tries to find a Santa replacement after he starts losing his Santa magic before his 65th birthday. Compounding his time crunch is that his sons Buddy and Charlie are looking to forge lives outside of the North Pole. Calvin must ponder his Santa duties while figuring out his family’s need for life south of the Pole.

Hopefully fans will get to see some of Laura San Giacomo working on The Santa Clauses in the months ahead, just like when Tim Allen shared the first look back on the set. Unveiling behind-the-scenes peeks are all part of Allen being an executive producer on the Disney+ limited series. He’s producing the project alongside showrunner Jack Burditt and Last Man Standing producer Kevin Hench. San Giacomo coming aboard marks a reunion between her and Burditt, as the two industry veterans worked together on Just Shoot Me!

Before the Disney+ miniseries premieres later this year, you can watch all three films from the Santa Clause franchise by subscribing to Disney+. While you’re there, check out the best TV shows on Disney+ too.