Tim McGraw Isn't Getting 1883 Season 2, But He's Keeping His Cowboy Hat On For A New Netflix Show
Tim McGraw is getting back in the saddle, but this time at Netflix.
While Yellowstone is about to air its final episodes and got five seasons, Taylor Sheridan’s hit spinoff 1883 was always meant to be a miniseries, which is why Tim McGraw isn’t going back into the world of the Dutton family. However, he’s not saying goodbye to the cowboy hat, because the singer/actor is jumping streaming services and heading over to Netflix for a new western show.
Netflix announced that Tim McGraw will be starring in a new series about the “fierce, competitive world of bull riding.” The country singer will play a “megastar champion” and he’ll face off against a young rider who challenges him in an unexpected way.
According to the synopsis, the show will follow McGraw as:
That sounds pretty exciting to me!
Along with learning the basic premise, it was announced that its creator Brandon Camp will serve as the co-showrunner and executive producer. He’s best known for writing the Netflix originals Love & Gelato and Benji. So this show, while seemingly a tonal shift from these projects, will mark his third collaboration with the streamer.
He will work alongside his other co-showrunner Taylor Elmore – who was an EP on Justified and Justified: City Primeval – and they’ll produce the show with McGraw, Tim Staples, Brian Kaplan and Skydance Television.
More to come...
