Kylie Jenner's Fans Think Timothée Chalamet Was Hanging Out In The Background Of One Of Her TikToks

Rumors are running rampant about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet possibly dating, however, while the speculation has been going on for a while, there’s still no definitive proof that they’re really together. So, putting their best investigative skills to work, many fans of the reality star think she might have been hanging out with the Dune actor while she was filming a TikTok, and they made sure to post about it in the comments.

In the video, Jenner is giving a tour of her home explaining which rooms have the best light. At one point she seems to get distracted while filming as she turns her head, smirks, and says “OK, I have to go.” While we don’t really know who she was talking to, or really if she’s talking to anyone, fans are convinced it was Chalamet. You can see the moment for yourself in the TikTok :

Some of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s comments were really hyper-fixating on that little moment at the end before she said she had to go. For example, MaymayS commented:

timothee was watching her why she looked and said 'i have to go'

While Joann Stephany didn’t name anyone in particular in their comments, I think the sheer number of side eyes alludes to the Wonka star being the subject of their post as they wrote:

But like who was she looking at and who made her laugh 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀

Others were simply suspicious about that little moment at the end of the video, and admittedly I was too. While she may have looked at Stormi, considering all the rumors surrounding her and Chalamet I can’t help but ponder the idea that she might have looked at him. Jeana Hensley was in a similar state of mind as they posted:

hmmmmm the way you said you had to go [thinking face emoji]

Even though we genuinely don’t know who she was talking to, there are fans who are convinced that it’s the Oscar-nominated actor. Angel is one of those people, as they commented:

Timothy in the back 😏

While there were some fans hypothesizing if that was Chalamet that Jenner acknowledged in the background of her video, others were joking about the possibility, like FARHEEN who wrote:

Timothee’s house keys.

Following Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s breakup , the makeup mogul was linked to the Call Me By Your Name star in January, when they met at Paris Fashion Week. Then in April, paparazzi photos surfaced of the two on a “secret date night” when they went out for tacos, per TMZ . From there, it was reported that the two are casually dating, however, nothing is official. At the Met Gala, it kind of seemed like Jenner leveled up their relationship as she rocked a dress made by Haider Ackermann, who is a longtime pal of the Little Women actor. So, as the clues pile up, it makes sense that some fans think that Chalamet is in the background of The Kardashian star’s latest TikTok.

As The Kardashians continues its run on the 2023 TV schedule , it seems like the family’s exes are a major point of conversation in the series. However, both Kylie and Kendall Jenner have never really been ones to have their partners on the show. There’s a chance we’ll hear about the makeup brand owner’s ex, especially since they co-parent together. However, it feels unlikely that we’ll learn anything about her current relationships on the show if they end up filming the last few months of their lives for an upcoming season.