Rumors Swirled About Kim Kardashian And Tom Brady’s Run-In, But An Insider Says He Spent The Evening With Another Famous Face

Tom Brady ’s dating life has been the subject of much speculation since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen was finalized in October. The retired NFL quarterback has seemingly been linked to every eligible bachelorette, from Irina Shayk to Reese Witherspoon to Kim Kardashian . The Hulu reality star has also been single for about a year now, following her nine-month romance with Pete Davidson , and while she and Brady were present at the same Independence Day celebration last week, it was another famous face who apparently caught the eye of the former Buccaneer.

Tom Brady made it clear after splitting with Gisele Bündchen that his kids were his priority, but when he’s not making memories at Disney’s Tower of Terror , the NFL GOAT seems to have been enjoying the single life. Earlier this summer he joined Leonardo DiCaprio on a yachting trip , and more recently he made an appearance at MIchael Rubin’s star-studded Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons. But while Kim Kardashian was also in attendance, it was allegedly Emily Ratajkowski who held Brady’s attention. According to the Daily Mail :

I don't know why there are all these rumors about Brady and Kim Kardashian – they barely interacted at all. He actually spent the evening with Emily Ratajkowski – they were together most of the night and looked very cozy. They didn't leave together but if anyone was getting close, it was them.

The Super Bowl champ apparently didn’t speak to Kim Kardashian much at all during the festivities, per the insider. Rumors started between The Kardashians star and Tom Brady after she allegedly had been in contact with him about some property in the Bahamas. Other sources confirmed to People that the two barely spoke at the party; however, another alleged that Kardashian was overheard telling her friends she had "a crush on Tom."

For now, it seems their “friendly” relationship is just that, as Tom Brady was reportedly glued to Emily Ratajkowski ’s side for much of the White Party.

EmRata has been the subject of her own headlines since splitting from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard a year ago. She briefly dated Pete Davidson following his split from Kim Kardashian, and she’s also been attached to Eric André, went on some dates with Brad Pitt and was caught having a makeout sesh with Harry Styles .

However, the model/author wasn’t present in Tom Brady’s photo dump from the high-end event, and neither was Kim Kardashian — or any other women, for that matter. The ex-New England Patriot was instead photographed with celebs like Jay-Z, Devin Booker, Travis Scott and James Harden:

The rumors about Tom Brady’s love life have come fast and furious since his divorce. In addition to the Kim Kardashian rumblings, he was also connected to Reese Witherspoon , whose reps addressed the rumors as “completely false,” and speculation about the QB and Victoria’s Secret model Irina Shayk were greatly exaggerated , according to reports.

It seems like the rumors will just keep coming until we get some official confirmation about Tom Brady’s next relationship, even if the single life is more his speed these days.