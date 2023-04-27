Tom Pelphrey And Kaley Cuoco Have Their First Night Out After Becoming New Parents At The Love And Death Premiere

While Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have been at home with the newborn Matilda, they officially had their first night out following the little one’s birth. The adorable couple had a little date night at the premiere of Pelphrey’s show on the 2023 TV schedule , the true crime drama Love and Death . And let me tell you, the new parents looked fantastic as they posed for photos together and spoke about both their newborn and the new series.

Fitting the spring vibe of the carpet and backdrop of the series premiere, Pelphrey wore a grey double-breasted suit while Cuoco rocked a gorgeous flowy, blue maxi dress. While you can’t see it in this photo, ET posted other pictures from the event, and it seems like The Flight Attendant star finished off her look with a necklace that featured a pendant with her daughter's name. Overall, not only did the duo look fabulous, they also looked thrilled to be celebrating this new show and their new baby.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The couple appeared to be happier than ever walking down the carpet in celebration of Pelphrey’s project. While chatting with ET, the actor spoke about their first official night out since he and Cuoco became parents in March , saying:

Yes, this is our first date night since Matilda was born. It's amazing. I mean, Kaley looks so beautiful. It's a lot of fun. Took some pictures with Matilda before we left home.

Those photos he was referencing with Matilda were posted, and they are the cutest thing! Pelphrey took to Instagram to show off “Mommy and Daddy’s first night out,” uploading these sweet pictures by the pool:

The two actors welcomed their little girl almost a month ago. Since then they’ve been the most adorable parents by posting pictures of Matilda to celebrate their anniversary , along with the newborn photos that came with the announcement of their birth. However, this kind of cute behavior is not new, in fact, it’s very on-brand for the duo. Their wholesome Instagrams have also featured sweet posts from Pelphrey about Cuoco’s red-carpet adventure while she was pregnant, and silly set photos from The Big Bang Theory alum that highlighted her falling asleep on set. Overall, these first night out photos and the couple’s history of lovey-dovey posts confirm their status as the most darling partners and parents.

While Pelphrey is at home with Cuoco and Matilda, his new show Love and Death, a true crime drama is available with an HBO Max subscription (with new episodes dropping on Thursdays). In the drama starring Elizabeth Olsen, the Ozark alum plays lawyer Don Crowder. The series followed the story of Candy Montgomery (Olsen), who was accused of killing her neighbor and friend. Along with this HBO drama, the actor will also appear in another mini-series later this year called A Man in Full. As for Cuoco, she has two projects in development, and she recently reprised her role as Harley Quinn in the animated series Harley Quinn.

So, there's a lot to look forward to from both actors, as they spend quality time with Matilda and celebrate their first night out as parents.