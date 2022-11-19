Travis Barker Has An Honest NSFW Response For Those Who Take Issue With Him And Kourtney Kardashian Discussing Their IVF Journey

Since getting together, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been candid about their relationship. By now, Barker and Kardashia’s PDA-packed social media posts (which can include open-mouth tongue kisses ) are practically Instagram staples. In addition to sharing steamy pics and other sensual details though, they’ve also been open about their IVF journey. Earlier this year, Kardashian got real about her attempts to get pregnant , noting just how hard it is for a woman over 40 to conceive. Some have argued that the details the couple has shared have been a bit too “personal.” And when addressing that very thing, Barker shared a brutally honest – and somewhat NSFW – response.

A recent episode of The Kardashians (which is streamable using a Hulu subscription ) showed Travis Barker and his wife participating in an egg retrieval procedure. During the process, Barker was asked to provide a semen sample, prompting Kourtney Kardashian to ask if she could provide him with assistance on that front. Such an exchange, and even a medical process like that one, could make some people uncomfortable. But for those who do feel that way, Barker had a blunt reply:

I don’t give a fuck.

That’s one way to address the commentators, though that wasn’t the only thing the Blink-182 drummer had to say about the matter during his wide-ranging interview with GQ . His later comments indicate that he and his lady aren’t getting up close and personal about their pregnancy attempts for ratings or shock value. They believe that they can do some serious good for the general public by being open about their struggles:

I don’t care if I’m cumming in a cup, or whatever. It’s real life. And if any of that can help people—seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That’s real. And there’s however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it’s, like, relatable, you know? I’ve never been fazed by any of that.

He paints a pretty vivid picture with that first statement, but the point he’s trying to get across does make sense. There are a number of people who have or are on IVF journeys, which can include their fair share of ups and downs. It could mean a lot for viewers to see a couple be so candid about their own problems. And those who’ve kept up with the rocker and the reality star’s exploits surely know that they’ve had a lot to say on the matter.

For example, during the first season of The Kardashians, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian participated in Panchakarma cleanse after an egg-retrieval procedure. The two sought out help from an Ayurvedic expert, and it was during a meeting with the specialist that Kardashian revealed she’d once been advised to drink her hubby’s semen to assist with her fertility issues. The couple proceeded to joke about the advice, which shows just how comfortable they are with having such discussions on camera.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker definitely seem set on conceiving, and they appear to have a lot of support ( even from Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler ). Chances are they’ll continue to be open about their pregnancy processes , possibly to the displeasure of some viewers. But if anything, it’s now incredibly clear that they don’t care whether or not the public has a problem with their candid nature.