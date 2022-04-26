Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Weighs In On His And Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy Journey

Over the past year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have emerged as one of Hollywood’s most entertaining couples, and fans (and close friends like Addison Rae) are obsessed. The now-engaged couple has had its share of critics, though. Chief among them was Shanna Moakler, Barker’s ex-wife and the mother of his two kids. Moakler has since cooled off a bit, offering more tempered responses when asked about her former hubby and his fiancée. This was her approach when she was asked about his and Kardashian’s ongoing pregnancy journey.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians (accessible with a Hulu subscription ), Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she and her husband-to-be have indeed by trying to have a child. The Poosh founder explained that the medication she’s received from her doctor has not been effective and that they haven’t been having a great experience with IVF (in vitro fertilization). This is all the general public knows about their efforts at this point, and the same thing is true for Shanna Moakler:

All I know is kind of, like, what everyone knows. I think they were trying with IVF and there were some complications.

The Meet the Barkers star’s further comments to Us Weekly seem to indicate that she’s not too focused on what’s going on with her ex and his new mate. Still, that didn’t stop her from sharing some optimistic thoughts on the development:

I think if that’s a desire between the two of them then that’s fantastic. I don’t have any issues with that. Their personal relationship is really nothing I get involved in.

Based on her sentiments, the Celebrity Big Brother alum seems to be rooting for the pair as they attempt to conceive. It’s honestly refreshing to hear these kinds of thoughts from her, considering the things she’s said in the past.

Shanna Moakler previously accused Kourtney Kardashian and sister Kim of “destroying” her family . She specifically alleged that the latter once had a fling with Travis Barker, which she said ended their marriage. She also made her Kardashian hate even clearer in a later post involving Kim’s ex, Kanye West. Additionally, Moakler has thrown shade at Barker and Kardashian for other reasons like their desire to compare their relationship to True Romance's.

However, in recent months, the Hollywood Exes star has been diplomatic when commenting on her ex’s engagement and their secret (and not so legal) Vegas wedding . The former model also seems to have no problem with the Kardashians being a part of her teenage kids’ lives . But don’t expect her to look out for them on the new reality TV series, as she has no interest in tuning in.

Though I’m sure plenty of other people will continue to watch the show in order to get a better idea of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s plans to expand their family. Kardashian has acknowledged just how “hard” it is to get pregnant at 42 , yet she and Barker don’t seem to be giving up on their hopes. If they’re successful, the news will likely be welcomed by a flood of congratulations – and maybe even one from Shanna Moakler.

New episodes of The Kardashians premiere on Hulu on Thursdays.