Trolls Have Been Commenting About Khloé Kardashian's Weight For Years. So, She Did Something About It

Khloé Kardashian is one of the most famous reality names on television, but for a long time she was also the one who faced a lot of criticism for being taller and larger than her other famous sisters. The Kardashians star recently revealed she never felt her size was a problem until the “tabloids” starting pointing it out repeatedly. Years later, instead of wallowing in her feelings about people’s wagging tongues, she did something to make other women with big butts feel good: she created an inclusive brand for all women.

The reality star opened up about always personally feeling confident in herself, but how she still had to deal with what people wrote about her online and in the tabloids. She opened up about being a different size in the past compared to a lot of other celebrities in Hollywood and noted how she was treated differently, even from her sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian .

I never knew I was, I guess, chubby or fat until the weeklies and tabloids started telling me I was. My sisters loved to go to little boutiques or chichi department stores. I was always being ushered to some underground basement, always being thrown a mumu or just being told, 'No, you can't shop here.' And it made me feel so much less than.No disrespect to Frankie Bs — but I have a butt and it's not getting in Frankie Bs!

So, Khloé embarked on a journey to do something about it. And I’m not talking about the exercise regimine and weight loss we’ve seen from her in recent years.

You probably already know what Good American is. Nordstrom carries the line (opens in new tab), mostly focusing in on its inclusive jean sizes, and was an early partner in the reality star and her partner Emma Grede’s vision. The two women wanted to create jeans in many sizes that would fit and flatter any woman, but they told Entrepreneur they faced an uphill battle early on.

In particular, one large retailer put in an order early, but only for sizes 0 through 8. The two Good American creators faced a decision: Cave their vision and take the money to help get their brand off the ground or say no, and keep their inclusivity promise. Per Kardashian:

And then what does that make us? Just like everyone else? We were like, 'You either take the full size range or you don't. We're not gonna sell our souls any more than we already have.'

They put their foot down. Later, this retailer became one of their bigger clients.

Khloé Has Had To Deal With People Talking About Her Face And Body For Years

The youngest daughter of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner has had to deal with body image issues for years. During the Keeping up with the Kardashians era, the star was told she was fat repeatedly by the media and fans. In more recent years, she’s dropped weight and spent more time in the gym, but now she’s constantly dealing with fans who have scrutinized alleged work she’s had done to her face or who complain about photoshop on her midriff in posts and more.

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

She’s kept her cool through all of this, and has been an advocate for body positivity; Khloé’s even been honest about how much she weighs in the past. And while her weight has remained a topic of interest in recent years — particularly when the Kardashians expressed concerns about her weight after she dealt with a lot of stress post learning Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with another woman —she responded positively and the fans have responded back in kind, with recent commenters on posts like the above sending heart emojis and giving feedback like "gorgeous" or "obsessed."

Now, it seems she’s hopeful a good pair of pants can help a lot of women land on a similar path.