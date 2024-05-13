Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Lost Over 80 LBs After Having A Baby. But How Did She Do It?

Khloé Kardashian’s weight has seemingly been a topic of conversation for over a decade, when the Kardashian-Jenner family became household names with their E! reality show. Khloé’s body was different from her petite sisters, Kourtney and Kim, which she said led some trolls to refer to her as “the fat sister.” She didn’t take the criticism lying down though; she did something about it , and after allegedly losing 80 pounds since giving birth to her daughter True in 2018, she opened up about how she did it.

Following her split from Lamar Odom, Khloé Kardashian really started focusing on her fitness, but after gaining weight when she was pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, she told the SHE MD podcast that she was concerned it would again take her years to get back to a weight where she felt comfortable. This time, however, she had “the right tools” to lose weight in a healthy way, and she got real about how that journey was different from things she’d done in the past. Khloé said:

I had to retrain my mind as to what I could eat, what I couldn’t eat, and I used to be on, not necessarily a diet. I would make ‘lifestyle changes.’ Like I would, let’s say, cut out all sodas, like little by little, I would cut things out. Like I would do that for a week and then cut out one other thing.

Rather than make extreme, unsustainable changes to her diet, Khloé Kardashian gave herself grace and had patience, ultimately going from 204 pounds, which is what she said she weighed at the time of True’s birth, to a reported 123 pounds (per the Daily Mail ). So how did she pull off the 80-pound weight loss? The Kardashians star said:

Now I work out five days a week. I do cardiovascular intervals with weightlifting, and I love it. I do, if I’m getting ready for a shoot, I’ll do Pilates and my workouts. But now that I’m in a good place bodywise that I like, I do sort of eat what I want, but because my brain is so trained, you don’t even want half of the crap or junk, or if you do want something, like I love pizza, pizza is my weakness. But now that I’m in this different state of my mind, I’m never going to eat a full pizza.

It’s great to hear that Khloé Kardashian has found a workout regimen that makes her so happy and that she now feels good about her body. It also sounds like she’s got a healthier relationship with food, and she’s not being as restrictive as she was when she tried to lose weight in the past.

Her self-confidence has been showing through in her fashion choices too. Not only has Khloé Kardashian flaunted her bikini body in nude swimwear and confirmed that we’re going to have another summer of the black bikini , she’s been showing off some more daring looks, freeing the nipple in a sheer LBD and wearing an apple as a shirt for a magazine cover shoot.

