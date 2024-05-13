Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Lost Over 80 LBs After Having A Baby. But How Did She Do It?
Mama's been working hard!
Khloé Kardashian’s weight has seemingly been a topic of conversation for over a decade, when the Kardashian-Jenner family became household names with their E! reality show. Khloé’s body was different from her petite sisters, Kourtney and Kim, which she said led some trolls to refer to her as “the fat sister.” She didn’t take the criticism lying down though; she did something about it, and after allegedly losing 80 pounds since giving birth to her daughter True in 2018, she opened up about how she did it.
Following her split from Lamar Odom, Khloé Kardashian really started focusing on her fitness, but after gaining weight when she was pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, she told the SHE MD podcast that she was concerned it would again take her years to get back to a weight where she felt comfortable. This time, however, she had “the right tools” to lose weight in a healthy way, and she got real about how that journey was different from things she’d done in the past. Khloé said:
Rather than make extreme, unsustainable changes to her diet, Khloé Kardashian gave herself grace and had patience, ultimately going from 204 pounds, which is what she said she weighed at the time of True’s birth, to a reported 123 pounds (per the Daily Mail). So how did she pull off the 80-pound weight loss? The Kardashians star said:
It’s great to hear that Khloé Kardashian has found a workout regimen that makes her so happy and that she now feels good about her body. It also sounds like she’s got a healthier relationship with food, and she’s not being as restrictive as she was when she tried to lose weight in the past.
Her self-confidence has been showing through in her fashion choices too. Not only has Khloé Kardashian flaunted her bikini body in nude swimwear and confirmed that we’re going to have another summer of the black bikini, she’s been showing off some more daring looks, freeing the nipple in a sheer LBD and wearing an apple as a shirt for a magazine cover shoot.
Fans will soon be able to see more of that Khloé Konfidence when Season 5 of The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, May 23, for those with a Hulu subscription. Be sure to also check out our 2024 TV schedule to see all of the other upcoming premieres.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.