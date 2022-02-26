Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Movie
The newest Madea movie is available for streaming on Netflix.
Madea is back! After retiring the classic character in 2019, Tyler Perry has brought her back for A Madea Homecoming on Netflix. Perry is, of course, reprising the role of the title character, and is accompanied by longtime Madea players Cassi Davis-Patton, David Mann and Tamela Mann, as well as some exciting additions to the cast. The critics have already seen the movie, which is now available for streaming on Netflix, so let’s check out what they have to say about Perry’s newest movie.
Tyler Perry told audiences to “get ready,” as A Madea Homecoming features the extended family all coming together for the title character's great-grandson’s college graduation. You can imagine drama quickly ensues as secrets start to come out, but Madea is determined not to let anything ruin the celebration. So what did the critics think?
Craig D. Lindsey of the AV Club grades the movie a C-, saying that other than a couple of characters crossing over from the Irish TV show Mrs. Brown’s Boys, it’s the same broad comedy and soap opera twists we’ve come to expect:
John Serba of Decider says it’s up to the viewer if familiarity breeds comfort or contempt, and regardless of what critical reviews say, fans of Madea’s previous 11 movies and other projects are going to like this one too.
Alonso Duralde of The Wrap says Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming is perhaps Perry’s best movie yet, which is helped by the fact that it’s not under PG-13 restraints.
Pooja Sharma of LeisureByte is on the same page as the previous critic, saying the return of Madea is “feisty,” “hilarious” and “must watch.”
Ro Moore of WhatToWatch, however, disagrees, rating the Netflix movie 2 out of 5 stars and arguing that the way Tyler Perry delivers social commentary lacks necessary nuance and depth.
Tyler Perry has created a character and a franchise in Madea that is beloved by her loyal fans. A Madea Homecoming may not break the mold too much, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right? While some critics seem to like the movie more than others do, it all comes down to your preferred brand of humor.
Fans of Madea should find something worth celebrating in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming, which is available for streaming now with a Netflix subscription. See some of the other best movies on Netflix, and be sure to check out our 2022 Movie release schedule to see what else is coming soon.
