Untold: Swamp Kings: What To Know Before You Watch Netflix's College Football Documentary

In the second half of the 2000s, there were few college football teams as dominant or well-known as the Florida Gators. The two-time NCAA National Champions gave football fans some of the most unforgettable moments as well as iconic sports figures who became international superstars before they even graduated from college. That team, its moments, and stakeholders are all the subject of the new Netflix documentary, Untold: Swamp Kings.

If you’re one of the many who use their Netflix subscription to check out the Untold series, there’s a good chance you’ve already watched the latest chapter. However, there may be some who’re not familiar with the series that’s recently given us documentaries about notorious sports figures like Johnny Football and the all-encompassing BALCO steroid scandal . For those in the second camp, here are five things to know about Untold: Swamp Kings before you watch one of the most intense shows on the 2023 TV schedule.

Untold: Swamp Kings takes a deep dive into one of the most dominant NCAA football teams of the 21st century, a squad that won two national championships, three Southeastern Conference (SEC) titles, a Heisman Trophy for star quarterback Tim Tebow, and countless other accolades for its players and former head coach, Urban Meyer. The documentary series tackles a span of five years and six seasons, with a large focus being placed on the middle portion of that impressive run.

Interviews With Urban Meyer, Tim Tebow, And Other High-Profile Players Piece Together The Story

Though college sports journalists and commentators are interviewed throughout Swamp Kings, the majority of its story is told through in-depth and engaging interviews with Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow, who piece together the various ups and downs experienced by the team throughout the late 2000s. Other high-profile Florida Gators players like Brandon Siler and Brandon Spikes also provide insight into the team during their respective seasons with the Gators.

Gridiron Successes And Off-The-Field Drama

Untold: Swamp Kings is very much a sports documentary series that spends the vast majority of its runtime breaking down the gridiron successes of the Florida Gators, but it also turns its attention to the off-the-field drama that was ever present during the team’s run at the top of college football world. However, don’t go in expecting a massive amount of time spent on the case of Aaron Hernandez, the team’s star tight end who would later find success in the NFL before being convicted of murder and then committing suicide in 2017 . The subject of Netflix’s Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez documentary is mentioned, but only briefly.

The Docuseries Consists Of Four, 45-Minute Episodes

With a story like that of the 2000s Florida Gators, it would be impossible to fit the entire saga into a single one-hour documentary. Luckily, Untold: Swamp Kings consists of four, 45-minute episodes. The pacing of the docuseries is fast and furious, so you could totally watch it all in a three-hour sitting.

Untold: Swamp Kings Is Rated TV-MA

Untold: Swamp Kings has a TV-MA rating, and that’s simply because of all the cussing. Scenes from various practices: cussing. Shots of the team from the sidelines during big games: so many four-letter words. Weight training and conditioning sessions: so many curse words you’ll want to watch when the kids are asleep.

If you are a fan of college football or sports documentaries in general, then Untold: Swamp Kings is a 2023 Netflix series you won’t want to miss.