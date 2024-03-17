13 Parts From The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie That I Can't Stop Replaying

As Taylor Swift continues to release projects and tour around the world, Swifties got a fabulous gift as the Eras Tour finally became available with a Disney+ subscription . While The Eras Tour concert film has been out for a while, this new development makes it so Disney+-subscribing Swifties can all watch our favorite moments over and over again whenever we want for the first time. So, with that in mind, here are 13 parts from this phenomenal concert that I can’t stop replaying.

(Image credit: Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift Emerges Out Of A Pink Cloud For “Miss Americana And The Heartbreak Prince”

Every time I’ve seen the Eras Tour (live, in theaters and now on Disney+) the excitement I feel when the dancers walk out on stage with their massive pink cloud fans is immense. Then the joy that comes over everyone when they reveal Taylor Swift is insane. To have the first lyrics of the show be “it’s been a long time coming,” is so meaningful for us Swifties, and I will be rewinding and rewatching it repeatedly.

(Image credit: Taylor Swift Productions)

All The Little Love Stories Happening Around Taylor Swift During “Lover”

As Swift stands on her elevated platform with her guitar singing “Lover,” her dancers are all wearing lovely formal wear and waltzing around the stage. I absolutely adore watching all the pairings, because it feels like all the dancers have developed little love stories with their partners. Since there are so many of them on stage, it of course warrants repeated viewing.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Hand Heart And Nostalgic Dance Moves During “Fearless” Are Everything

Nothing hits me in the nostalgic feelings harder than “Fearless.” The classic dance moves – like the spin – and the signs to fans – like the hand heart – during the title track’s performance make me smile from ear to ear. Honestly, whenever I need a pick me up, you can find me rewatching Swift and her band as they jam out to her second album’s title track.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Witchy Synchronized Dancing During “Willow”

We love a witchy moment, and that’s what Taylor Swift gives us during “Willow.” Seeing the pop star and her dancers in their green capes dancing around the stage is ethereal, and the orbs of light fly through the air is mesmerizing. However, what makes this moment so rewatchable is the video screen floor. As the singer and her performers dance, light moves around on the screen with their movements, and that mixed with everything else is what makes this evermore moment so magical.

(Image credit: AMC Theatres/Taylor Swift)

The High Notes In “Don’t Blame Me” Get Me Every Time

“Don’t Blame Me” live was a religious must-watch moment during the Reputation tour , and it kept that status during the Eras Tour. This is when Swift really belts her heart out, and hearing her hit the high notes in this track is unlike anything else. Then, to top it all off, we get that iconic transition from “Don’t Blame Me” to “Look What You Made Me Do."

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Dancers Dress As All Of Taylor Swift’s Eras In “Look What You Made Me Do”

Just like in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, which is one of Swift’s best , all of her eras are represented on stage as she sings about the death of her old reputation. Every time I’ve seen the Eras Tour I’ve tried to take note of how each dancer is dressed. Now, that the concert is streaming, I’ll be rewinding to see all the dancers and backing vocalists in iconic outfits like Swift's Rep tour look, the purple Speak Now dress, her “Shake It Off” cheerleader outfit and so many more.

(Image credit: Disney +)

When Taylor Swift Sings “With You” And Points To The Crowd In “Long Live”

Swifties were elated when “Long Live” was added to the Eras setlist following the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). That excitement was felt again when it was added back into the concert film. When the Eras Tour was released in theaters it was shorter than the actual concert , and Swift cut a few songs, including “Long Live.” Now, the amazing track is back, and her love for her fans as she passionately sings the song, and specifically the line "With you" while pointing to the crowd, can be felt through the screen, and it’s infectious.

(Image credit: Taylor Swift Productions)

When Taylor Swift Gives The “22” Hat To Bianka Bryant

Every show, a lucky fan gets the “22” hat during the Red set, and in the concert film, Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka is the recipient. The moment during “22” between Swift and Bryant gets me every time, and while I almost always shed a tear, I’m also filled with immense joy. All that together makes this one of my favorite parts of the project.

(Image credit: Taylor Swift's YouTube Channel)

Taylor Swift And The Dancer Playing Rebekah Switch Places In “The Last Great American Dynasty”

What’s awesome about the concert film is it gives you an up-close look that isn’t possible for most who see the Eras Tour in person. This fact really plays in the folklore set’s favor , because it’s detailed and story-based.

So, when I watched the film on Disney+ I was taken aback (again) by the story of “The Last Great American Dynasty.” Seeing Swift sing about Rebekah’s life while one of her dancers plays out the story is lovely. Then, when the two switch places, and you realize the house the pop star was singing about the whole time is now owned by her, you can’t help but gasp over the wonderful tale and the staging of it.

(Image credit: Taylor Swift's YouTube)

When Taylor Swift Belts “Don’t Call Me Kid, Don’t Call Me Baby” In “Illicit Affairs”

In the moment right after “August” Taylor Swift takes a moment to belt her heart out during “Illicit Affairs.” While she doesn't perform the whole song, her singing “Don’t call me kid, don’t call me baby,” really packs a punch. The emotions I feel during this are so strong, and all I want to do is replay it and scream-sing alongside Swift.

(Image credit: Photo by Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The Intro To “Style” When Everyone Emerges Out Of The Floor

Vibes are high during “Style,” and it all starts when that bass kicks in and the dancers emerge from the floor. Taking in the cityscape setting and the dancers' fun black and white outfits is a real highlight, and then when Swift shows up all I want to do is stand up and strut around my living room with her. So, obviously, this is a moment that deserves multiple viewings.

(Image credit: Taylor Swift Productions)

The Puzzles Created On The Chessboard Dance Floor During “Mastermind”

The video screen floor is honestly a character itself in this show, and that’s on full display during “Mastermind.” Trying to figure out the moving puzzle it’s creating as the dancers act as chess pieces is mesmerizing. Like the track, I know all of this was done “by design,” and I love how it visualizes the song all about Swift planning and creating a “chain reaction of countermoves.”

(Image credit: Photo by Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The Bridge Of “Karma” And The Epic Conclusion That Follows

I adore the bridge of “Karma,” and it always feels like such a triumphant moment in the show as Swift sings: “Ask me why so many fade, but I'm still here.” I can’t help but smile and reflect back on this pop star’s epic career.

Overall, it’s impossible not to dance along as she and her dancers bounce around the stage in sparkling fringe jackets during "Karma." Then, as the orange door descends and the singer and her crew take their final bows, you can’t help but feel the power of the song, its lyrics and the Eras Tour as a whole.

Now that the Eras Tour is on Disney+, you better believe I’ll be going back to rewatch these moments over and over again. This whole concert is a masterpiece, and it’s so exciting that we can all return to it anytime to take in everything Taylor Swift gives us during this epic performance.