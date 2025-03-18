There's A Viral Video Of Millie Bobby Brown Admitting Her Husband Jake Bongiovi Won't Pack A Suitcase So He Can Buy New 'Prada' Everywhere He Goes, And I Don't Even Know Where To Start

News
By published

That's a lot of clothes... and a lot of money.

Millie Bobby Brown in a press image from Netflix as Eleven at school during Season 4 of Stranger Things.
(Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Celebrities can sometimes feel intangible due to the extraordinary lives they live. There are, however, times in which they feel truly relatable, like when you hear Daniel Radcliffe talk about parenting. Even somewhat smaller situations, such as Anne Hathaway sporting pimple patches or Karen Gillan trying to cut her own hair, also apply. Yet Jake Bongiovi seems to be in a whole other category, as a viral video showed his wife, Millie Bobby Brown, explaining that he doesn’t pack a suitcase for vacay so he can buy new stuff during their trips.

Lately, Millie Bobby Brown has been promoting her latest movie, The Electric State (which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription). As part of that, she paid a visit to the Call Her Daddy podcast, where host Alexandra Cooper asked Brown about her spending habits. Cooper specifically inquired as to whether Brown or her hubby would be more likely to shell out a lot of cash for something they want. The actress humorously called out her spouse:

I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I need socks.’ He’ll be like, ‘Let’s go to Prada.’ And I’m like, ‘Let’s go to Target.’ Like what? He’s just like that kind of guy. … He will refuse to pack a suitcase, because he likes to go shopping in the place we’re going.

So where do I even start with this? I guess, on the one hand, I appreciate just how practical the Stranger Things star seems to be when it comes to making purchases. And, on the other hand, it’s a bit surreal to hear that her husband would rather just buy new clothes while on vacation as opposed to just packing the threads he already owns. I guess sometimes stars really are not just like us. As of this writing, this video has over one million likes, and that doesn’t surprise me in the slightest. Check out the TikTok clip below:

@callherdaddy

Amazon socks >>> Prada socks

♬ original sound - Call Her Daddy

To be honest, it probably shouldn’t be all that surprising that Jake Bongiovi has such pricey habits. He’s had a relatively privileged upbringing, considering he’s the son of renowned musician and singer Jon Bon Jovi. So he’s surely accustomed to having the best. Don’t get me wrong, as I’m not criticizing Bongiovi at all. I’m just pointing out the elephant in the room, so to speak.

More on Millie Bobby Brown

Michelle in trailer for The Electric State

(Image credit: Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown Is Giving Full Glamour In Ruby Red Gown After Telling People To Stop ‘Bullying’ Her Fashion Choices

Don’t let Millie Bobby Brown’s humorous shade fool you, though, as she loves her husband. They began dating in 2021, before becoming engaged in 2023, and the relationship has been met with much media attention. As she recently explained, 21-year-old Brown was ready to tie the knot at a young age, and she and her beau ultimately did just that in the spring of 2024. No expense seemed to have been spared for their Porto Cervo, Sardinia honeymoon, on which they were accompanied by Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley.

I can’t say I’ve ever been anywhere close to being in a position like Jake Bongiovi. When it comes to clothes, I don’t typically go crazy and hate having to deal with an overstuffed closet. To each their own, though I think I’ll follow Millie Bobby Brown’s lead and continue to purchase my basic socks at Target or on Amazon.

Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Spencer Dutton in train car in 1923 Season 2

1923 Finally Revealed The Origins Behind Yellowstone's 'Train Station,' But It Left Me Feeling More Disgusted Than I Expected
Daffy Duck and Porky Pig in The Day The Earth Blew Up

The Day The Earth Blew Up May Be Getting Great Reviews, But I'm So Annoyed By The Latest Update About The Looney Tunes
Matt Murdoch with red light on half his face in Daredevil: Born Again premiere episode

Daredevil: Born Again Just Made Me Ugly Cry About My Puerto Rican Culture And I Need To Talk About It
See more latest
Most Popular
Lord Farquadd standing on a balcony alongside two knights delivering a speech to residents of Duloc below in Shrek.
John Lithgow Thought Shrek Seemed Like ‘Fun’ When Lord Farquaad Was Pitched To Him, But He Originally Had One Thing Wrong About The Movie
Janeway, Chakotay and Tuvok looking at The Doctor in Star Trek: Voyager
As A Star Trek: Voyager Fan, I’m Jazzed About Janeway And Her Crew Being Brought Back For A New Story
Naomie Harris stands in a doorway in a red dress in Skyfall.
James Bond’s Naomie Harris Cautions Against The Franchise Being ‘Too Modern’, Offers A+ Choice For The New 007
Amber Midthunder as Naru in Prey
Is Prey Getting A Sequel? Here’s The Latest From Amber Midthunder
Spencer Dutton in train car in 1923 Season 2
1923 Finally Revealed The Origins Behind Yellowstone's 'Train Station,' But It Left Me Feeling More Disgusted Than I Expected
Billy Butcher under duress talking to Joe Kessler hallucination in The Boys Season 4
Mortal Kombat 2’s Crew Reveals How Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage Compares To His Video Game Counterpart, And I Really Hope He'll Be Squaring Off With A Fan Favorite
Catherine O&#039;Hara and Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone looking surprised at the door opening after reuniting.
Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin Reunited With Catherine O’Hara And Their Director, And It’s A Sweet Treat For All Ya Filthy Animals
Epic Universe entry way
Dark Universe Has Its Own Castle At Epic Universe, And It's Like Sleeping Beauty's Digs And Haunted Mansion Had A Baby
Daffy Duck and Porky Pig in The Day The Earth Blew Up
The Day The Earth Blew Up May Be Getting Great Reviews, But I'm So Annoyed By The Latest Update About The Looney Tunes
John Cena hugs Cody Rhodes with a villainous face.
John Cena Dropped A DC-Related Post On Social Media, And Now I'm Wondering How It Might Link To His Heel Turn In The WWE