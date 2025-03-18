There's A Viral Video Of Millie Bobby Brown Admitting Her Husband Jake Bongiovi Won't Pack A Suitcase So He Can Buy New 'Prada' Everywhere He Goes, And I Don't Even Know Where To Start

Celebrities can sometimes feel intangible due to the extraordinary lives they live. There are, however, times in which they feel truly relatable, like when you hear Daniel Radcliffe talk about parenting. Even somewhat smaller situations, such as Anne Hathaway sporting pimple patches or Karen Gillan trying to cut her own hair, also apply. Yet Jake Bongiovi seems to be in a whole other category, as a viral video showed his wife, Millie Bobby Brown, explaining that he doesn’t pack a suitcase for vacay so he can buy new stuff during their trips.

Lately, Millie Bobby Brown has been promoting her latest movie, The Electric State (which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription). As part of that, she paid a visit to the Call Her Daddy podcast, where host Alexandra Cooper asked Brown about her spending habits. Cooper specifically inquired as to whether Brown or her hubby would be more likely to shell out a lot of cash for something they want. The actress humorously called out her spouse:

I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I need socks.’ He’ll be like, ‘Let’s go to Prada.’ And I’m like, ‘Let’s go to Target.’ Like what? He’s just like that kind of guy. … He will refuse to pack a suitcase, because he likes to go shopping in the place we’re going.

So where do I even start with this? I guess, on the one hand, I appreciate just how practical the Stranger Things star seems to be when it comes to making purchases. And, on the other hand, it’s a bit surreal to hear that her husband would rather just buy new clothes while on vacation as opposed to just packing the threads he already owns. I guess sometimes stars really are not just like us. As of this writing, this video has over one million likes, and that doesn’t surprise me in the slightest. Check out the TikTok clip below:

To be honest, it probably shouldn’t be all that surprising that Jake Bongiovi has such pricey habits. He’s had a relatively privileged upbringing, considering he’s the son of renowned musician and singer Jon Bon Jovi. So he’s surely accustomed to having the best. Don’t get me wrong, as I’m not criticizing Bongiovi at all. I’m just pointing out the elephant in the room, so to speak.

More on Millie Bobby Brown (Image credit: Netflix) Millie Bobby Brown Is Giving Full Glamour In Ruby Red Gown After Telling People To Stop ‘Bullying’ Her Fashion Choices

Don’t let Millie Bobby Brown’s humorous shade fool you, though, as she loves her husband. They began dating in 2021, before becoming engaged in 2023, and the relationship has been met with much media attention. As she recently explained, 21-year-old Brown was ready to tie the knot at a young age, and she and her beau ultimately did just that in the spring of 2024. No expense seemed to have been spared for their Porto Cervo, Sardinia honeymoon, on which they were accompanied by Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley.

I can’t say I’ve ever been anywhere close to being in a position like Jake Bongiovi. When it comes to clothes, I don’t typically go crazy and hate having to deal with an overstuffed closet. To each their own, though I think I’ll follow Millie Bobby Brown’s lead and continue to purchase my basic socks at Target or on Amazon.