How To Watch Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Online And Where To Stream The Marvel Movie

Watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Synopsis

He may be subatomic, but boy can he pack a punch: Ant-Man’s third solo outing blew up the box-office, taking home $475 million to become one of this year’s top 5 grossing movies. Just three months later and it’s landed on Disney Plus, offering more spectacular Ant-Man adventure and a formidable villain who’ll shape the future of the franchise. Below we explain how to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania online with a Disney Plus subscription.

Quantumania finds Scott (Paul Rudd) enjoying post-Endgame fame and going steady with fellow superhero The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly). But when his teenage daughter Cassie activates a device that can communicate with the Quantum Realm, the entire family – including Hope’s dad Hank (Michael Douglas) and former Quantum prisoner Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) – are trapped in an alien world ruled over by the despotic Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Kang, played with Shakespearean gravitas by Majors (Lovecraft Country, Creed III), is a “top-tier, A-list Avengers villain” whose introduction will forge the future of the series. He’s one iteration of a character occupying multiple timelines, due to reappear as He Who Remains in Loki Season 2 and whose other incarnations will feature prominently in 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Promising a gripping Ant-Man/Kang showdown, explosive family drama, and cameos from the likes of Bill Murray – that alone being worth the price of subscription – Quantumania is a must-see for Marvel fans. Catch the film now with our guide, which details how to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania online and exclusively on Disney Plus.

How to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania online

(Image credit: Disney)

An epic superhero movie of tiny proportions, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives on Disney Plus globally (opens in new tab) on Wednesday, May 17 at approximately 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST.

If you're not already subscribed, the Disney Plus price starts from $10.99/£7.99/CA$11.99/€8.99/AU$13.99 monthly rate (opens in new tab). If you're in the US, that's paying for its Ad-Free plan. You can also opt into ads and pay for its cheaper $7.99 a month plan.

Alternatively, save as much as 16% by paying $109.99/£79.90/CA$119.99/€89.90/AU$139.99 for a year upfront.

Watch The Mandalorian Season 3 online with the Disney Plus bundle

Those in the US can get an even better value for money by subscribing to the Disney Plus bundle plan. Bringing together Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus under one subscription (opens in new tab), there are now even more packages depending on exactly what you want to watch.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month (opens in new tab)

The best value way to get Disney Plus is through the Disney Plus bundle, which adds in Hulu and ESPN Plus under one monthly subscription. Costing just $12.99 a month, it combines ad-supported Disney Plus, Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN Plus, saving a total of $16 if you were to subscribe separately. For a complete ad-free experience, you can remove commercials on Hulu and pay $19.99 a month. Not a sports fan? Get Disney Plus and Hulu for just $9.99 a month.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanunmania cast