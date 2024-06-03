How To Watch Queenie And Stream All Episodes For Free And From Anywhere

How To Watch Queenie Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Tuesday, June 4 (UK) TV: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10pm BST on Channel 4 (UK) Free Stream: Watch all episodes on Channel 4 streaming service (UK) Global streams: Hulu (US) | Disney Plus (CA, AU) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Queenie: Synopsis

It's only ever a matter of time before a book as wildly popular as Queenie gets adapted for TV or the cinema, and so perhaps the only surprise is how long it's taken Candice Carty-Williams' 2019 blockbuster debut novel to reach streaming services.

But finally an eight-episode run is set to hit Channel 4 in the UK and Hulu and Disney Plus in the US and RoW respectively, with the trailer (see below) setting up a show that looks set to lift all of the humor, wit and brutal honesty from the page to the screen.

Queenie Jenkins is a 25-year-old journalist living the struggle in South London – dealing with dual British-Jamaican identities; bearing the weight of expectation from her family; navigating the perils of maintaining a relationship with a white boyfriend. She may be a strong black woman, but that's no shield from the inevitability of the creeping quarter-life-crisis.

Relative newcomer and future star Dionne Brown is in the eponymous role, with the likes of Samuel Adewunmi (Secret Invasion), Jon Pointing (Big Boys) and British singer songwriter Bellah also appearing. And with Sally Phillips also in the cast, it's only fuel on the fire for anybody eager to dub Queenie as a 'black Bridget Jones'.

A self-proclaimed loud, sassy and confrontational woman, Queenie is a magnet for drama. Ready to watch? Then keep reading for all the information you need on how to watch Queenie online – with episodes available to stream for free in the UK.

Watch Queenie online in the UK for FREE

Queenie goes out on the free-to-air Channel 4 on TV in the UK. It begins airing with a double-bill on from 10pm BST on Tuesday, June 4. On Wednesday (June 5), another two episodes will air at the same time, with the remaining four episodes following the same schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday. Find our full episode guide below.

Alternatively, the entire eight-episode series of Queenie will hit the network's free Channel 4 streaming service on Tuesday, June 4.

You can access the on demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream Queenie? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch Queenie from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Queenie just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and allows you to watch UK TV online while abroad, making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Queenie as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, NordVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Channel 4, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, currently costing from just $3.69 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server located in the UK

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – Channel 4 in this instance – and stream like you were in your home country

How to watch Queenie in the US

All episodes of Queenie drop on Hulu on Friday, June 7.

A Hulu subscription starts from $7.99 a month (or $79.99 for a whole year) if you don't mind ads, or $17.99 a month to go commercial-free. But if you haven't used Hulu before, you can also give it a try for nothing with its 30-day free trial.

If you like the idea of Hulu but want to get an even better value plan, then the Disney Plus bundle is a fantastic option. Combining Hulu with Disney Plus, there's thousands of hours of TV to suit all tastes. And if there's a sports fan in the household, you can add ESPN Plus for a just few dollars more.

Or, if you're in the market for a full over-the-top streaming service, Hulu + Live TV plan starts from $76.99 a month and includes 85+ premium TV channels, all Hulu content on catch-up, as well as access to Disney+ and sports specialist ESPN+. You can pay more to remove ads.

Watch Queenie online in Canada

Canadians can watch Queenie on Disney Plus as the series becomes available in full from Friday, June 7.

Not yet a subscriber? The Disney Plus price starts from $7.99 a month with its ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard ($11.99 a month / $119.99 a year) or Premium ($14.99 a month / $149.99 a year) plans.

Watch Queenie in Australia

A Disney Plus subscription is what you need Down Under to watch Queenie. All eight episodes hit the platform on Friday, June 7.

Go monthly for $13.99 or get a great saving by getting an annual plan for $113.99.

Queenie Trailer

Queenie Cast

Dionne Brown as Queenie Jenkins

Samuel Adewunmi as Frank

Bellah as Kyazike

Sally Phillips as Gina

Jon Pointing as Tom

Tilly Keeper as Darcy

Llewella Gideon as Grandma Veronica

Michelle Greenidge as Aunty Maggie

Elisha Applebaum as Cassandra

Cristale De'Abreu as Diana

Mim Shaikh as Adi

Joseph Marcell as Grandad Wilfred

Santana Holness as Young Maggie

Joseph Ollman as Guy

Yennis Cheung as Sophie

Melissa John as Janet

Laura Whitmore as Dr. Ellison

Queenie Episode Guide And TV Schedule

All episodes will be made available to stream as a boxset online on Channel 4 from Tuesday, June 4 at around 6am BST. You can find the linear broadcast details below to watch on TV in the UK.