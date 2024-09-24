How To Watch The Great British Bake Off 2024 Online: Stream Every Episode Of The Channel 4 Series Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The Great British Bake Off 2024 Online

Watch The Great British Bake Off 2024: Synopsis

Feast your eyes on this! The hit British baking contest is back, with 12 brand-new contestants entering the white tent to wow us with their baking finesse. They’ve got everything to prove as judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith put them through a number of sweet and savory challenges, eventually separating the wheat from the chaff to crown this year’s best baker. Tuck in now with our guide below, which explains how to watch The Great British Bake Off 2024 online and completely free on Channel 4.

One year’s scone already since Matty Edgel took the top prize, beating out finalists Josh and Dan with his incredible three-tiered celebration cake. Now another talented batch of contestants are going rolling pin to whisk in the hopes of being named Star Baker and taking home the coveted Bake Off cake stand. But, as co-host Alison Hammond says, the competition is heating up something fierce this season: “The standard is so high. […] I feel sorry for the judges this year."

Among those trying to secure brownie points (and the famous Hollywood handshake) are 44-year-old car mechanic Andy, menswear designer Christiaan from London, “cannoli connoisseur” Georgie, and Hazel, a former nail technician whose kitchen creations – including a ‘car’ cake with remote-controlled wheels – are certain to stun. As always, each week presents a different theme (pastries, biscuits) in which contestants need to complete three time-sensitive challenges: the signature, technical, and showstopper. Who will rise to the challenge, and who will get sent home in tiers?

Bready for this? Then simply read the following guide to watch The Great British Bake Off 2024 online – also known as The Great British Baking Show in North America – and 100% free from anywhere with a VPN.

How To Watch The Great British Bake Off 2024 online in the UK for free

Hosts Noel and Alison are back to host The Great British Bake Off 2024, with new episodes airing on Channel 4 from Tuesday, September 24 at 8pm BST.

The show will air every Tuesday over ten weeks, with companion show An Extra Slice broadcast at the same time, but on Thursdays instead. You can also watch Bake Off live or on-demand with All 4, Channel 4’s on-demand service.

You can access the on-demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream Bake Off 2024? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Great British Bake Off just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

How to watch The Great British Baking Show 2024 online in the US

Fans of the show Stateside can watch The Great British Baking Show 2024 (aka The Great British Bake Off) from Friday, September 27, with episodes dropping on the streamer weekly under the heading Collection 12 (that's Season 15 in the UK).

Netflix plans start at just $6.99 a month for its ad-supported option. Tiers increase in price from there, with the Standard $15.99 membership removing ads and providing an additional stream, followed by the top-tier $22.99 Premium plan.

Currently way from home? Use a VPN to connect to your country’s streaming service and watch your favorite TV series from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch The Great British Baking Show online in Canada?

Unfortunately, there's typically a 6-month delay before new seasons of The Great British Baking Show are made available to stream on CBC Gem. Given that timeline, don't expect Bake Off 2024 to arrive in the Great North until next year, around March 2025.

In better news? You can currently watch all prior fourteen seasons on CBC Gem. The service is 100% free to use. Simply create an account and start streaming!

Traveling outside the UK? Download a VPN to access Channel 4 as you would from home and stream Bake Off 2024 for free from anywhere.

Can I watch The Great British Bake Off online in Australia?

No yet! Aussies have a bit of a wait before The Great British Bake Off 2024 arrives Down Under. In the past, there’s been roughly two-months between the series' UK broadcast on Channel 4 and its release in Australia, where it airs on the Lifestyle Food channel, and available to stream on Binge and Foxtel Now. Once we have an exact release date, we’ll update our information here.

The Great British Bake Off 2024 Trailer

The Great British Bake Off Is Back | Channel 4 - YouTube Watch On

The Great British Bake Off 2024 Contestants

Andy, 44, a car mechanic from Essex

Christiaan, 33, a menswear designer from London

Dylan, 20, a retail temp from Buckinghamshire

Georgie, 34, a paediatric nurse from Carmarthenshire

Gil, 53, a senior category manager from Lancashire

Hazel, 71, a former nail technician from Kent

Illiyin, 31, a birth trauma specialist midwife from Norfolk

Jeff, 67, a former university lecturer from West Yorkshire

John, 37, directorate support manager from the West Midlands

Mike, 29, a farm manager from Wiltshire

Nelly, 44, palliative care assistant from Dorset

Sumayah, 19, a dentistry student from Lancashire

The Great British Bake Off 2024 Episode Release Schedule

Episode 1: Tuesday, September 24

Episode 2: Tuesday, October 1

Episode 3: Tuesday, October 8

Episode 4: Tuesday, October 15

Episode 5: Tuesday, October 22

Episode 6: Tuesday, October 29

Episode 7: Tuesday, November 5

Episode 8: Tuesday, November 12

Episode 9: Tuesday, November 19

Episode 10: Tuesday, November 26

Who will host The Great British Bake Off 2024? TV presenter and UK national treasure Alison Hammond is back for her second season of Bake Off, where she’ll be causing mischief alongside co-host Noel Fielding and dishing out hugs to our hot-and-bothered contestants. Long-standing series judge Paul Hollywood and restaurateur Prue Leith, meanwhile – the firm but fair adults of this Bake Off family – will also enter the white tent again to appraise the cooking acumen of this season’s amateur bakers.