Queen Charlotte: Shop Outfits That Bring Bridgerton Fashion Into 2023

Well, brew some tea and call Lady Whistledown, because Bridgerton is back! We may not be quite back to the main storyline with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story , but between the Regency era fashion, steamy love scenes and pop tracks reimagined with a string quartet, all the vibes we love about the Netflix series are back, and ready to binge. With a new chapter here, it’s actually easier than ever to get inspiration from Bridgerton fashion to be your own queen in 2023.

The Bridgerton phenomenon took the world by storm back in late 2020 and three years later, I noticed that there are more references to Regency fashion on the racks than normal. The Queen Charlotte cast are wearing some heavily-adorned dresses and suits fit for the more royal story at play this time around, but that doesn’t mean the new Bridgerton series’, now streaming with a Netflix subscription , can't serve as the spark to bring some regal fashion pieces into your closet. Check out these beautiful pieces I found at popular online stores that bring Bridgerton fashion into 2023.

(Image credit: Netflix)

If You Want To Go Full Regency For A Big Occasion

It’s prom season, wedding season and most of all Bridgerton season. If you’re looking for some seriously great dresses that will make you feel like you are living in the Regency era, there are so many cute styles out there right now that will make you want to splurge for your next occasion. I’m especially obsessed with this Corset Maxi Dress from ASOS that looks like it's right out of Bridgerton. It would be a really unique, yet show-stopping look to wear at a big occasion you’re lining up, especially with its beautiful sequin embellishments around its corseted top half. This is a Bridgerton look at its finest and most referential.

You can also full-send it with this gorgeous (and much less expensive) formal tulle dress with floral embellishments. It reminds me a bit of the dress a young Queen Charlotte wears at the top of the series, though instead of it having a more classic bow in the front, this one has more delicate and dainty tie bows. From the puffy sleeves to the full skirt, this one is also dazzling.

While the first thing we think about when it comes to Bridgerton fashion is the floor-length dresses, that’s not the only place you can embody the series’ styles.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While the Regency characters of Bridgerton wear expensive and weighty dresses to just about every occasion, going out in 2023 doesn't need to include sequined dresses with full skirts. Across a few moments during Queen Charlotte, various female characters are seen in simpler dresses they likely wear to sleep or under their more fancy dresses. But, in today’s world, they can be the inspiration for cute date outfits, whether that be with a partner, friends or on a cute solo outing. Check out this corset mini dress for example:

I also love this vintage maxi ruffle dress that simultaneously looks like something from Bridgerton and from a cottage core fantasy. It’s all about fashion shops embracing some of those old-timey styles for the present day. It just looks so comfy and stylish!

Babydoll and puff sleeve dresses totally can get referential to the Netflix series too. It’s all up to you how much you want to get inspired by the fashion sense of the Regency era. Adding ruffle gloves, dainty shoes or more bling could certainly finish off these outfits. Okay, but what if you’re not a dress girly? That’s okay, I have more Bridgerton-inspired ideas.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton, But Make It Casual

As much as I love to romanticize the world of Bridgerton, I’m thankful I don’t have to wear huge dresses to lounge around a castle all day, or be married off to someone I just met. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn't create our own corset era on one’s own terms. I’ve noticed corset tops are all the rage right now. This one from Urban Outfitters looks especially old-timey, but I’m going to pair it with a sleek maxi skirt or blue jeans.

And then there’s this more contemporary (and very summery) option that makes one feel like they are living in an episode of Bridgerton. I'd personally pair this with some baggy white pants, which probably absolutely fly among Queen Charlotte’s peers. That’s fine with me.

Not unlike the above photo of Queen Charlotte getting ready, I also love the idea of finding a corset top of choice and pairing it with a simple white dress or white top. So many ways to channel the Queen without actually being of royal blood!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Accessorize Like Queen Charlotte

Finally, we have to talk about all the statement jewelry I kept hyper-focusing on throughout my Queen Charlotte watch. They love their jewels in the show, and it’s a solid reminder to refresh your collection with some more bold pieces. Check out these super on-sale crystal gem drop earrings for example!

A dangle earrings/necklace set was all over Queen Charlotte. I especially loved all the ways different jewels were paired with different patterns of dresses across the six episodes that audiences so far have been loving overall. Of all the jewelry, I know I want to nab a necklace like this one which looks right out of the Bridgerton universe with its floral design the most.

In addition to the statement jewelry throughout Queen Charlotte I’m taking notes on, I feel like Queen Charlotte is going to bring back some seriously grand updos too. And while I couldn’t find a halo crown headpiece that didn’t look like a piece for a costume, I wouldn’t be surprised if some version of that begins to become popular in the accessory section soon. For the past three years, Bridgerton has certainly influenced some 2023 trends, and I don’t see that slowing down anytime soon.