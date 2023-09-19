What To Remember About Sex Education Before Watching Season 4

It’s time to say goodbye to Moordale, Otis’ sex therapy sessions and the entertaining ensemble of the Netflix dramedy Sex Education . While it’s a bummer that Season 4 of Sex Education will be its last, there’s no question that the memorable stories and valuable lessons about life, love and sex will live on. So, before Asa Butterfield's Otis gives his final session, let’s go over everything you need to remember about this fantastic series before its fourth and final season debuts on September 21.

Maeve And Otis Kissed

After seasons and seasons of keeping fans waiting, Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Otis finally kissed and admitted their feelings for each other mid-way through the third installment. The last part of Season 3 focused on the two trying to figure out how to move forward, and how their relationship would impact both Maeve's love interest Issac and Otis’ girlfriend through part of Season 3, Ruby.

Arguably, this was one of the most anticipated moments in Sex Education, and with Maeve going to America, I’m curious to see if their relationship can last long-distance, or if these two are modern-day star-crossed lovers.

Maeve Left Moordale To Go To School In America

Even though Maeve was close to staying in Mooredale, given how good things were between her and Otis, Amiee gave her a stern talking-to and said she must go.

When she went to tell Otis her decision, he asked about their future together, and she simply told him that they’ll see where they’re at whenever she returns. So, nothing is set in stone when it comes to their relationship, but they did leave things on fairly good terms. As Maeve said, it wasn't a goodbye, but a “see you soon.”

Now, she’s off to America, where she’ll meet new people and new professors, with Schitt's Creek vet Dan Levy starring as one of them. She'll also be working really hard to become a writer.

Jean Went Into Labor Very Early, And She’s Planning To Raise Her Child With Jakob

Joy, the little baby who was born at the end of the season, came into a world full of drama, especially when it comes to the mystery of who her father is. Jean (Gillian Anderson) was pregnant with her the whole season, and she told Ola’s dad Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt) that the baby was his. He was a bit skeptical about that, because the two were on again off again, and he asked for a paternity test.

Then, Jean went into labor way too early, which gave her a serious health scare. After she had the baby, and was in recovery mode, Jakob showed his support, and it seems like they’ll move on happily together. However, toward the end of the finale, Anderson’s character opened an envelope and had a less-than-ideal reaction, implying that Joy’s biological father might not be Ola’s dad, leaving the door wide open for even more drama come Season 4.

Jackson And Cal Broke Up

Even though Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) and Cal (Dua Saleh) truly care about each other, they ended up calling things off. After flirting all season, and trying to be together, Jackson struggled with his identity, and the non-binary Cal worried about him not seeing them as such. Both characters are on major journeys of self-discovery; however, to really figure themselves out, they decided it would be best not to be together.

Adam And Eric Broke Up

Sadly one of our favorite YA LGBTQ+ couples broke up in Season 3. However, it was arguably for the best. After Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) took his life-changing trip to Lagos, and kissed another boy, he confessed that moment to Adam (Connor Swindells). While he felt bad for hurting his partner, he also realized it was a sign that the two of them aren’t so compatible, and were at very different stages of their lives. This led to Gatwa’s character saying:

I just feel like I’m ready to fly, and you’re just learning to walk.

Adam then asked if a break-up was necessary, and sadly Eric’s answer was yes. While it was a tragic moment, both boys could go on to have happy endings by the end of the episode, showing that they’re both headed in positive directions, different as those directions may be.

Moordale Academy Closed

After a season-long battle between headmaster Hope (Jemima Kirke) and the students, the kids sabotaged her open day by showing an explicit film where many of them dressed as genitals and sang the NSFW classic “Fuck the Pain Away.” This came after the headmaster tried to enforce gender norms and made Adam and Lily where shame signs. Even though that went well, and Hope’s mean and un-inclusive plans were put to a stop, the school lost its funding. So, going into Season 4, the kids will be forced to find new schools or paths.

Isaac Told Maeve He Needs Time Before They Can Be Friends

Maeve was sending Isaac (George Robinson) mixed signals, especially after she kissed Otis in Season 3, and so he understandably “takes [his] heart off the table,” and he decided to move on. In the finale, she approached Isaac and apologizeds to him, which he accepted, but while also noting that it will take him a while to truly accept it. Overall, things aren’t terrible between the two, but they’re for sure awkward going into the new episodes.

Mr. Groff Is On A Journey Of Self Improvement

After losing his job as headmaster, Adam’s dad Michael Groff (Alistair Petrie) went on a journey of self-betterment. Having criticized and rudely accosted his son for years, he decided to look inward and really try to figure out how to be a better dad, and a better man in general. That started with him taking up cooking as a hobby, while also trying to to mend his relationships with his son and ex-wife in the meantime.

A Few More Quick Things To Remember

Otis and Ruby dated for a short period of time but broke up.

Aimee is in the process of healing after being sexually assaulted two seasons ago.

Aimee and Steve broke up, and left things on good terms.

Viv started seeing a boy.

Maeve spends quite a bit of time with her mom and half sister Elsie in Season 3.