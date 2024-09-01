While Waiting For Mr. Throwback Renewal, The Executive Producers Reflected On That Running Michael Jordan Joke And Their Hopes For Season 2
Here's what the EPs told us about Mr. Throwback.
Peacock made the most of the Olympics buzz earlier in August with the premiere of Mr. Throwback, a new comedy from the former Happy Endings team that starred basketball legend Steph Curry himself. The executive producers said that it was both “a total dream” and “annoying” (for a fun reason) to work with Curry on the sitcom, and already were hoping for a second season when I spoke with them ahead of the first season premiere earlier in the 2024 TV schedule. The show is still waiting on renewal news, so I looked back at their thoughts on Season 2 and that running joke about Michael Jordan.
That Michael Jordan Joke
While Steph Curry starred in the sitcom, Adam Pally carried most of the action while playing the childhood best friend of Steph who gets in over his head while trying to use the Golden State Warrior to make a quick buck. The six-episode season also packed in a bunch of fun cameos, including former Chicago Bulls point guard and current Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. When I spoke with writers and executive producers David Caspe, Matthew Libman, and Daniel Libman, Caspe shared:
Kerr and the other Season 1 guest stars were a lot of fun, but do they have a wish list for a second season? Daniel Libman named some dream picks:
Normally those names would seem a little too big to fit into a streaming sitcom, but nothing truly feels off the table after who was packed into Season 1.
What About Season 2?
The wait has been on for word on a future for Mr. Throwback since it's premiere. All three executive producers opened up about what it would take for a renewal:
- Daniel Libman: "Just a yes from the people who are in charge, and possibly a huge blast from Cinema Blend, telling everyone to watch."
- David Capse: "Please tell people to watch it, and that’s how we get another season. "
- Matthew Libman: "Hopefully people watch it and love it and talk about it. Steph would love to do more. We would love to do more. Hopefully, people feel the same way.
While it still remains to be seen what the future holds (or doesn't hold) for the Mr. Throwback team, it's worth checking out whether you're a basketball fan or not. With only six episodes , the series also doesn't take long to binge-watch.
What Was It Like Working With Steph Curry As An Actor?
Steph Curry was obviously a huge name before Mr. Throwback, but not because of his work in television, and not all superstar athletes can also hold their own in a medium like scripted comedy. According to the EPs, Curry simply discovered another thing he's good at. When I asked if there was any surprise that he could deliver laughs alongside stars like Adam Pally and SNL's Ego Nwodim, David Caspe said:
Matthew Libman agreed with Caspe, and added his own insight on what Curry was able to bring to the show that weren't even scripted:
Of course, Mr. Throwback was also able to feature real NBA clips from Steph Curry's career with the Golden State Warriors.
What About The NBA Access?
From the moment that the first trailer for Mr. Throwback hit the web, it was clear that the Peacock series had access to and was able to incorporate footage from real NBA games. I asked the producers if there were any challenges in getting to use so much NBA footage, and Matthew Libman explained:
Daniel Libman spoke up to add that "the NBA was very generous," and I think any viewers can vouch that having that real NBA footage really helped the mockumentary feel like a documentary. With the access they got, did they write to what they could count on having? David Capse explained:
You can find the full first season of Mr. Throwback streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription now.
