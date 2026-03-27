Why Britney Spears' Legal Team Just Sent A Cease-And-Desist Letter To Her Ex-Bodyguard

Britney Spears is the undisputed Princess of Pop, although aside from her career she's constantly making headlines thanks to her personal life. Earlier this month Spears was arrested for a DUI, years after she finally was able to drive again post-conservatorship. And while it remains to be seen how that legal situation plays out, another one has popped up. Because her legal team has reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to her former bodyguard. Let's break it all down.

This news comes to us from TMZ, with the outlet reportedly having access to the cease-and-desist letter. It was sent to her ex-bodyguard Thomas Bunbury, and claims that he allegedly hacked into her devices and Apple iCloud account without her permission.

The letter was reportedly sent last month, and claims that he violated a bunch of different laws for allegedly hacking into her devices. Her lawyers allegedly want Bunbury out of those accounts, and to disclose if he's made any copies. According to the outlet, he was fired in August after breaking his NDA. So there are a number of possible legal issues associated with this situation.

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(Image credit: Britney Spears' YouTube)

This is just the latest example of Spears making headlines due to issues related to her personal life. For years Britney went viral for dancing in her house, with fans also watching as she achieved new freedom post-conservatorship. Unfortunately, her DUI has put a new spotlight on her behavior, reigniting conversations about whether or not her conservatorship was actually a good thing.

Fans of the "Toxic" singer are likely troubled by the report about her ex-bodyguard, and her need for a cease-and-desist. We've seen Spears speak about issues with her family, and her memoir The Woman In Me mentioned a number of times where she was hurt by those close to her. That includes her former relationship with Justin Timberlake, and getting an abortion at the height of their time as a couple. We'll just have to wait and see how the situation with Thomas Bunbury ultimately plays out.

TMZ allegedly reached out to Britney Spears' former bodyguard for a statement, but did not receive one. Smart money says the public will be paying attention for any updates on this legal disagreement, especially since he reportedly accessed her devices after he was fired. Her DUI has only resulted in more attention from both fans and the media, who have been closely following updates from her life in the past few years.

As a Britney fan myself, I'm hoping that this situation ends up resolved, and she feels some sense of power and protection in her own home. We'll have to see if further legal action happens with her former bodyguard, or if the cease-and-desist is the final chapter in the saga.