Britney Spears Dances In A Sheer Body Suit In Latest Viral Social Media Post

While Britney Spears doesn’t participate in formal interviews too often these days, she does manage to interact with the public at large in other ways. The 43-year-old pop star has an active social media presence, and she mostly uses her platform to post various videos of herself dancing. Many of the posts that Spears shares ultimately go viral, and it seems she has another one on her hands. Spears recently shared a clip that features her showing off her moves and wearing a sheer ensemble while doing it.

This latest post from the “Toxic” singer was shared to Instagram and, in it, she sports a black, see-through outfit, black boots and eventually a red hat as well. At one point, the mother of two wears a bikini but she eventually ditches the two-piece, with digital flowers ultimately covering up her breasts. She ultimately clutches her boobs and smacks her butt as she dances in the video, which is set to Cardi B’s “I Like It.” Check out the video in its entirety for yourself down below:

A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears) A photo posted by on

Britney Spears simply captioned her post with three emojis, two swords with a single rose in between them. As is the case with many of Spears’ posts, the comments have been disabled, yet the video still seems to be gaining a lot of traction. The clip, as of this writing, has amassed over 181,000 likes, which is a number that actually comes in under the amount that some of the performer’s other posts have received.

Over the past several years, the "Princess of Pop” has turned heads for her dancing videos, which can vary in regard to content. At least one of them has seen the multihyphenate experience a wardrobe malfunction, which doesn’t seem to bother her during the moment. While the videos have been somewhat popular, they’ve also sparked concern, with some fans expressing dismay over Spears dancing with knives. On another occasion, Spears even stuck her tongue near a lighter at the end of a dance montage.

As theatrical as her viral videos can be, Britney Spears sometimes also uses them to express her feelings on certain topics. For example, she used one of the videos to share her discontent over the Hulu documentary Framing Britney Spears. She also uses posts with photos to express such thoughts, as she did recently when she hinted at her failed marriage to Sam Asghari.

The Spears/Asghari marriage lasted for less than two years, as the pair married in June 2022 before finalizing their divorce in May 2024. Just recently, Asghari responded to Spears calling their marriage a “fake distraction,” saying that it was very real to him. On the topic of his former spouse, Asghari also said he “was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best always.”

With her latest marriage now over and her conservatorship dissolved, Britney Spears is currently in a new era of her life. It remains to be seen whether this new chapter may involve new music but, right now, it seems Spears is set on dishing out dancing videos as she sees fit.