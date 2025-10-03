Taylor Swift Hilariously Didn’t Hold Back While Explaining Why She Knows Ed Sheeran Will Be Performing At Her Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged , which means a wedding is coming, and that means there are questions about who will perform at it. The pop star is friends with a whole bunch of very talented musicians, and it’s hard not to wonder who might sing for the happy couple. Well, recently, she explained why she’s pretty sure her pal Ed Sheeran will be taking the mic during her big day.

Ed Sheeran said he was always being asked to perform at weddings on Hits Radio , so the hosts asked Taylor Swift about that fact as she was promoting the release of her album The Life of a Showgirl as well as its theatrical release party . They specifically wondered if he would be performing at her and Travis Kelce’s ceremony. In response, the pop star quipped:

Oh, I mean, it would be hard to keep him from it, I think.

What can she say? He’s a performer. And it'd make sense that you can't put a stage and a microphone in front of a singer and not expect them to sing.

After noting that the idea of the “Shape of You” singer getting up to play her wedding was likely inevitable, she explained why that’s the case, joking:

That’s the thing is he’s like, ‘I’m always being asked to sing at weddings.’ It’s like ‘Ed, if there’s a stage, you know that you’ll be on it.’ He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want.

Well, Swift wants to do the exact same thing, so she got a real kick out of talking about this possibility. After saying that Sheeran would likely be singing at her wedding, whether it’s planned or not, she said that his urge to get up on stage anytime there is one is something she has too, saying:

That’s the fun thing about our friendship is we both love performing and we love writing and we love singing. So, we’re like, ‘Oh, don’t make me sing. Alright!’ You know what I mean? You’re up there explaining to the house band, you’re like ‘Shake It Off, it’s three chords, we’re starting here, we’re going…’

While she didn’t name a specific event here, she did spontaneously play “Shake It Off” at a Tight End University event earlier this year. According to 49ers tight end George Kittle, that 1989 moment was not planned, and it was her idea to get up there and perform.

So, based on that kind of mentality, I think she’d be totally here for an impromptu performance of a song like “Thinking Out Loud” on the day she marries her partner, Travis Kelce . As she said, doing things like that is what they do, and they love it so, so much:

That’s the thing is we love what we do. We love to get up on stage. It’s actually not that hard to talk either of us into performing anything.

Now, odds are, if Ed Sheeran does actually take the stage at Taylor Swift’s wedding, we probably won’t see it. However, I don’t think it’s improbable to think that the two pop stars will perform publicly again at some point. They have collaborated many times, Sheeran opened for her years ago, they reunited on the Eras Tour, and have an extensive history of playing live together.

So, let’s hope that happens, and let’s hope Sheeran performs at her wedding too, because that’d be, as he would say, “Perfect.”