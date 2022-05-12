Why Star Trek: Picard's Michelle Hurd Thinks Fans Will Be 'Giddy' When Season 3 Arrives
Now that Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is over, it’s time to look to what’s ahead in Season 3.
Now that Star Trek: Picard Season 2 has wrapped up, there’s only one more season left to go in this Star Trek TV show’s run. Season 3 is expected to arrive to Paramount+ subscribers in early 2023, and as far the main cast goes, so far Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard is only being accompanied by Michelle Hurd’s Raffi Muskier and Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine. However, Picard Season 3 will also feature a huge Next Generation reunion, and that’s just one of the reasons why Hurd thinks Star Trek fans will be “giddy” when this final batch of episodes arrives.
It’ll presumably be a while until specific Star Trek: Picard Season 3 plot details are shared with the public, but participating in a Twitter Spaces stream with Jeri Ryan to talk about Picard Season 2 (via TrekMovie), Michelle Hurd teased what’s to come in the final season, saying:
It was announced in early April that Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton and Michael Dorn would all be back for Star Trek: Picard Season 3. Frakes, Sirtis and Spiner have already appeared in Picard (Spiner had an expanded role in Season 2 as Adam Soong), but this will be the first time we’ve seen McFadden’s Beverly Crusher, Burton’s Geordi LaForge and Dorn’s Worf in a film/TV setting since 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis. It sounds like Michelle Hurd had a great time working with the Next Generation alumni, while for Jeri Ryan said “it was like going to work and having a play date every day” because she’s been friends with these actors for years “through conventions and things like that.” So between the reunion aspect and these “twists and turns” Hurd mentioned, she’s confident that Star Trek fans will have a blast watching Season 3.
However, with the return of some familiar Star Trek faces comes the departure of others. Starting off, Alison Pill and Santiago Cabrera confirmed that they would not appear in Star Trek: Picard Season 3, which makes sense given that Agnes has become a new kind of Borg Queen, and Chris decided to stay in the 21st century. We then learned that Evan Evagora and Isa Briones will not be back for Season 3 either, with Evagora having played Elnor and Briones having primarily played Kore Soong in Season 2. Wil Wheaton, who briefly reprised Wesley Crusher in the Season 2 finale, also won’t be participating in the Picard Season 3 festivities, though he is in the loop on what’s happened and echoed Michelle Hurd’s thoughts on what’s coming.
As soon as any more concrete details for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 come along, including the specific premiere date, CinemaBlend will pass them along. For now, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is early into its run, and there are other upcoming Star Trek TV shows to look forward to later this year and beyond.
