Kendall Jenner Just Got Caught Parking In A Handicap Spot Again. Why She Allegedly Does It On Purpose

The Kardashian-Jenner family have been famous for living their lives in the public eye for the better part of two decades now. But even when we’re not keeping up with their reality show or social media accounts, the famous family members are under the intense scrutiny of the general public and paparazzi, who tend to follow them everywhere. That means no infraction will go unreported , and Kendall Jenner is getting called out for again parking her vehicle in a handicapped spot. What’s more interesting about this is she reportedly does it on purpose and has a reason for it.

Kendall Jenner — who’s apparently been hanging out with a former flame , the recently single Harry Styles — was shown in photos published by the Daily Mail leaving her Land Rover Defender in a parking spot reserved for individuals with disabilities, while she attended an hourlong workout at Hot Pilates in West Hollywood. The trade noted that there were no visible permits on her vehicle that would have legally allowed her to park in that spot.

It turns out, however, that that wasn’t the first time Kendall Jenner had been caught using the designated parking spots, and in fact, it’s a tactic that she has employed at the request of the owner of the Pilates studio. TMZ reported in February that she and her friend Hailey Bieber were among celebrities who had been asked to use those spaces in order to quickly enter the facility and avoid photographers, who were apparently causing a scene. However, the parking lot is reportedly shared by businesses other than Hot Pilates, and using accessible parking spaces without a permit is still illegal.

While Kendall Jenner apparently got caught leaving her vehicle in that space for the duration of her workout in November, sources told TMZ earlier this year that on most days, security teams for Kim Kardashian ’s little sister move the vehicle after Jenner enters the studio. If it’s not moved, security reportedly stands by the vehicle and is able to move it if needed.

It’s understandable that celebrities would want to take the most convenient path to their workout in order to avoid the ever-present paparazzi. Still, it’s illegal to park there without a permit for a reason, and hopefully, Kendall Jenner is making sure those spots stay available for people who need them.

The older daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner has faced a fair amount of scrutiny, despite her appearances on Hulu’s The Kardashians being fairly limited. Fans called her out for defending sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick , on the night of her engagement to Travis Barker. She also got trolled by viewers for her inability to slice a cucumber in one Season 1 episode. While these things likely contribute to her and Kylie Jenner’s grandmother having a not-so-positive view of the reality series, at least Kendall was able to take it in stride, poking fun at herself with an A+ Halloween costume .