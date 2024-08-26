Is Kim Kardashian’s Acting Career Causing Problems For Her Family’s Reality Series? Insider Explains Why Kris Jenner Is Allegedly Worried

The past year has seen Kim Kardashian break out of the reality space and into the world of scripted television. Her acting debut on American Horror Story: Delicate was well-received by many fans (though, admittedly, not everyone was sold ), and she’s since followed that up with the announcement of several new projects. How does she handle it all? That’s something that her mom Kris Jenner is apparently wondering, too, as an insider explained why the famous momager is allegedly worried about their Hulu series.

Kim Kardashian kept the ball rolling after her role on AHS, signing on to produce and star in the comedy The 5th Wheel and an as-yet-untitled thriller . Then, on The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription ), Ryan Murphy asked if she was interested in starring in her own drama, and All’s Fair was born. While Kris Jenner is no doubt elated for her daughter’s success, a source tells Life&Style that she’s also worried Kim’s busy schedule could mean the end of their reality show. According to the insider:

Kris put so much work into moving the franchise to Hulu and updating it for the streaming era. It would be a real shame if it ended after a short run. But that doesn’t change the fact that Kim has found this new passion for acting, and that means a lot of 18-hour shooting days where the reality TV camera can’t follow her around.

Kris Jenner is often at least one step ahead when it comes to ensuring her family stays relevant (Kylie Jenner even revealed why her mom was adamant about the show’s title ), so one can see how she might have been planning for the future when she moved their reality show from E! to Hulu. But after Keeping Up with the Kardashians ran for 20 seasons on cable, the insider suggests that a significantly shorter run would be considered a failure to Kris Jenner.

So would the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family be able to compensate for Kim Kardashian’s absence? The source said:

That’s an open question right now. Kris would rather make fewer episodes a year, but have full access to Kim, than have to make a bunch of episodes that barely feature her. For now, Hulu is going along with that plan. Remember, they are the money behind Kim’s drama series All’s Fair, and they want both shows to work.

So the insider said Kim Kardashian’s busy schedule allegedly could be responsible for The Kardashians’ short seasons (that air months after filming , at that), but that’s a sacrifice that Kris Jenner is apparently willing to make.

It’s ironic, too, that All’s Fair — another Hulu series — could theoretically be the one that dooms the reality TV family’s show. It seems like everyone involved would do whatever it takes to make sure both thrive. The source continued:

For Kim, there’s only so many hours in the day, and she also has to be a mom and run her non-entertainment brands as well. She’s always stretched thin — that’s nothing new — but this is the first time in her adult life that making The Kardashians isn’t her No. 1 professional priority. That in itself is totally uncharted territory for Kris.

Assuming the source is correct about the matriarch’s concerns, is Kim Kardashian’s new Hulu series an actual threat to The Kardashians, or is Kris Jenner just thinking 10 steps ahead in order to ward off any roadblocks in the way of her family’s continued fame? I guess if she’s successful, we’ll never find out. While we wait for All’s Fair and the next season of The Kardashians to hit the Hulu schedule , check out our 2024 TV schedule to see what premieres are coming soon.