Will Fallout Be An Anthology Series? The Fans Wondered, But I Was Stoked To Hear What Amazon's Head Honchos Had To Say
Will Fallout Season 2 tell a new story?
The first season of Fallout was a major hit that seems to have been seen by plenty of Prime Video subscription holders. Between the strong viewership and the multiple Emmy nominations, there is certainly a lot of interest in Fallout Season 2. There had been some rumors that the sci-fi drama might be an anthology series, believe it or not. But, now, I'm stoked that Amazon has finally clarified where things stand.
If you were a fan of the Jonathan Nolan-produced show's first season and are dying to see where the story is going following Fallout Season 1's ending, as I certainly am, then you’re in luck. While speaking with Variety, Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke and head of TV Vernon Sanders both confirmed that Season 2 will continue the story of Season 1. Salke explained…
The Ella Purnell-led series a hit even for those who didn't play the games. As some may know, each Fallout game has followed a different cast of characters. While the events or characters of some games do get referenced in others now and then, each one is generally a standalone adventure. As such, it wouldn’t have been crazy if the Amazon series had followed a similar model. However, I'm glad that Vernon Sanders made it clear that there was never really a consideration of going with an anthology-style format. He said…
An anthology series isn’t a terrible idea on its own. Because that’s been the strategy of the video games, the show certainly could have easily done something in the same vein. It does allow for a lot more creativity when you can create entirely new characters and tell new stories in new places. Following a set of main players for the long term doesn’t preclude all of that, but it does focus the story much more.
Jennifer Salke does say that because of Fallout’s storytelling in the games, there are a lot of places a series can go. Yet it seems that wherever future seasons of the series may end up, it will be the current cast of characters that will take it there. She continued…
Of course, the best news here may be the fact that Season 2 of Fallout is possibly running ahead of schedule. That means we won’t have to wait quite as long for the next chapter of the story. And, of course, you can rewatch the first season now or check it out for the first time alongside the best shows on Prime Video. Also, check out the 2024 TV schedule for other quality series.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.