Will Fallout Be An Anthology Series? The Fans Wondered, But I Was Stoked To Hear What Amazon's Head Honchos Had To Say

The first season of Fallout was a major hit that seems to have been seen by plenty of Prime Video subscription holders. Between the strong viewership and the multiple Emmy nominations, there is certainly a lot of interest in Fallout Season 2. There had been some rumors that the sci-fi drama might be an anthology series, believe it or not. But, now, I'm stoked that Amazon has finally clarified where things stand.

If you were a fan of the Jonathan Nolan-produced show's first season and are dying to see where the story is going following Fallout Season 1's ending, as I certainly am, then you’re in luck. While speaking with Variety, Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke and head of TV Vernon Sanders both confirmed that Season 2 will continue the story of Season 1. Salke explained…

We are committed to our journey with our beloved characters. Such a great Season 2 coming.

The Ella Purnell-led series a hit even for those who didn't play the games. As some may know, each Fallout game has followed a different cast of characters. While the events or characters of some games do get referenced in others now and then, each one is generally a standalone adventure. As such, it wouldn’t have been crazy if the Amazon series had followed a similar model. However, I'm glad that Vernon Sanders made it clear that there was never really a consideration of going with an anthology-style format. He said…

We’ve been fortunate because this was the vision all along. I think we’re ahead of schedule, in terms of being able to get Season 2 back. We don’t have an exact launch date yet, but we’ve already gotten scripts in hand, and I think the fans of Season 1 will really love where we’re going for Season 2.

An anthology series isn’t a terrible idea on its own. Because that’s been the strategy of the video games, the show certainly could have easily done something in the same vein. It does allow for a lot more creativity when you can create entirely new characters and tell new stories in new places. Following a set of main players for the long term doesn’t preclude all of that, but it does focus the story much more.

Jennifer Salke does say that because of Fallout’s storytelling in the games, there are a lot of places a series can go. Yet it seems that wherever future seasons of the series may end up, it will be the current cast of characters that will take it there. She continued…

I saw some of the talk of, is this an anthology? And it does have a lot of doors we can go through, which is the beauty of the IP. But we are fully committed, and we’re all on this journey with the characters that we’ve met and loved in Season 1.

Of course, the best news here may be the fact that Season 2 of Fallout is possibly running ahead of schedule. That means we won't have to wait quite as long for the next chapter of the story.