10 Will Poulter Movies And How To Watch Them

Years after his long-awaited introduction was teased in one of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s post-credits scenes, we finally know who is playing Adam Warlock in the Marvel movies: Will Poulter. The talented, 28-year-old British actor has an eclectic filmography that includes intense dramas like The Revenant, goofy comedies like We’re the Millers, and, more recently, fact-based limited series like Dopesick on Hulu, but he will be making his superhero movies debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as one of the most powerful cosmic beings in Marvel Comics history. In the meantime, let’s revisit the highlights of his career thus far with some of the best Will Poulter movies available on streaming, for digital rental, or on physical media, starting with his very first credit.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Son Of Rambow (2007)

A young boy (Bill Milner) and a notorious school bully (Will Poulter) form an unlikely friendship while shooting their own movie inspired by First Blood - the first of the Rambo movies - in 1980s England.

Why it is a good Will Poulter movie: Will Poulter was 14 when he made his screen acting debut in Son of Rambow, an inventive and charming coming-of-age story that brilliantly sheds light on all the highs of lows of friendship during childhood.

Stream Son Of Rambow on Paramount+.

Rent/buy Son Of Rambow digitally on Amazon.

Buy Son Of Rambow on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Disney/Walden Media)

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader (2010)

Lucy (Georgie Henley) and Edmund Pevensie (Skandar Keynes) bring their cousin, Eustace Scrubb (Will Poulter), to the wondrous world they once discovered years earlier for a trip to the edge of the world aboard a royal ship that brings them face-to-face with dragons, long-lost warriors, and more.

Why it is a good Will Poulter movie: Will Poulter got to experience a sudden uptick in scale and budget with his second movie, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader - the third (and, unfortunately, last) installment of the fantasy/adventure franchise inspired by C.S. Lewis’ beloved book series.

Stream The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader on Disney+.

Rent/buy The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader digitally on Amazon.

Buy The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Disney/Fox)

The Maze Runner Movies (2014, 2018)

A group of young amnesiacs manage to escape a labyrinth crawling with deadly machines, only to discover even more horrifying circumstances and dark secrets in the outside world that inspire them to lead a rebellion against their former captors.

Why they are good Will Poulter movies: In his next experience acting in a big budget franchise based on a book series, Will Poulter played Gally, who evolves from a ruthless rival to a redemptive ally of central hero Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) in the first and third Maze Runner movies, which are based on James Dashhner’s hit YA dystopian novels.

Rent/buy The Maze Runner digitally on Amazon.

Buy The Maze Runner on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.

Rent/buy Maze Runner: The Death Cure digitally on Amazon.

Buy Maze Runner: The Death Cure on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

We’re The Millers (2013)

A middle-aged pot dealer (Jason Sudeikis) enlists his broke stripper neighbor (former Friends cast member Jennifer Aniston), a hapless young introvert (Will Poulter), and an edgy teen runaway (Emma Roberts) to pose as his wife and kids on a trip to Mexico for a huge drug pickup.

Why it is a good Will Poulter movie: Before returning to big budget spectacle, Will Poulter would branch out into funnier and raunchier territory with We’re the Millers - director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s fun twist on the family road trip comedy in which the then 20-year-old actor’s character suffers a tarantula bite in a very awkward place.

Stream We’re The Millers on HBO Max.

Rent/buy We’re The Millers digitally on Amazon.

Buy We’re The Millers on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (2018)

A young, aspiring designer (Fionn Whitehead) attempts to adapt a choose-your-own-adventure novel into a video game, only to find that his own life seems to be its own choose-your-own-adventure story that he is slowly loosing control over, in 1980s England.

Why it is a good Will Poulter movie: You will never know what to expect from how you choose the story to continue in the Emmy-winning interactive movie Black Mirror: Bandersnatch - one of the best Netflix movies also spun-off from on the best Netflix TV shows - but can count on Will Poulter to give a stellar performance as a famed video game programmer whose eccentricities are fueled by dark secrets.

Stream Black Mirror: Bandersnatch on Netflix.

(Image credit: A24)

Midsommar (2019)

Hoping to find solace from a devastating tragedy, a young woman (Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh) joins her emotionally distant boyfriend (Jack Reynor) and his classmates at a traditional Swedish festival that proves to be a more bizarre and ominous experience than they were prepared for.

Why it is a good Will Poulter movie: While Black Mirror: Bandersnatch could be considered Will Poulter’s first foray into horror movies, his most definitive performance as a “Scream King” is in writer and director Ari Aster’s masterfully unnerving sophomore effort Midsommar - one of the best movies on Amazon Prime and one in which he, once again, does a fantastic job playing an insufferably bullish character.

Stream Midsommar on Amazon Prime.

Rent/buy Midsommar digitally on Amazon.

Buy Midsommar on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Annapurna Pictures)

Detroit (2017)

The story of the deadly police raid that led to one of the most infamous race riots in American history in 1967.

Why it is a good Will Poulter movie: Two years before co-starring in Midsommar, Will Poulter and Jack Reynor played two police officers who participated in the horrifying true events depicted in Detroit - another stunningly intense drama from writer Mark Boal and director Kathryn Bigelow, in which Poulter gives another sinister performance.

Stream Detroit on Starz.

Stream Detroit on IMDb TV.

Rent/buy Detroit digitally on Amazon.

Buy Detroit on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: New Regency)

The Revenant (2015)

A frontiersman (Leonardo DiCaprio) defies death in order to exact revenge on a member of his hunting crew (Tom Hardy) who killed his son and left him for dead after suffering a horrifying bear attack.

Why it is a good Will Poulter movie: Will Poulter was thankfully given a chance to be a more sympathetic character in The Revenant - another intense, yet visually engrossing, retelling of an (allegedly) true story that earned director Alejandro González Iñarritu his fourth Oscar and star Leonardo DiCaprio his first.

Rent/buy The Revenant digitally on Amazon.

Buy The Revenant on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

War Machine (2017)

A seasoned U.S. military general (Brad Pitt) assigned to “clean” things up and exit Afghanistan after eight years of war is instead more interested in winning the fight.

Why it is a good Will Poulter movie: Will Poulter appears as an ambitious American soldier in some of the more memorably intense moments from the Netflix original film War Machine, which is an otherwise absurdist satire that explores when enough really is enough when it comes to war.

Stream War Machine on Netflix.

While there are no 2021 movies starring Will Poulter to look forward to once you have finished this binge, the actor has completed filming a musical heist movie called The Score, is currently filming a limited series based on Agatha Christie’s novel Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? premiering in 2022, and, of course, his debut as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected for May 2023.