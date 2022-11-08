You Star Penn Badgley Dropped A Dance Video On TikTok, And The Internet Has Funny Thoughts On His Moves

Audiences were introduced to Penn Badgley’s uber handsome side through his role as Dan Humphrey on The CW’s Gossip Girl. Then, he showed his creepy and spine-tingling side in the hit Netflix series You. Now, the fluidly talented actor has showed off his dance moves through a video posted to TikTok, and fans have all of the funny takes on it.

Penn Badgley’s TikTok videos show he clearly has a sense of humor, as he made his debut on the platform by spoofing Taylor Swift’s music video for "Anti-Hero." His latest video shows him dueting with popular TikToker Elyse Meyers, who performed a viral dance routine to Meghan Trainor’s "Made You Look." As Meyers posted in her video that her invite to be a backup dancer for the music video must have gotten lost in the mail, Badgley mused that the same thing must've happened to his invite. There are over 30,000 comments on this post and, based on those, fans feel the John Tucker Must Die star crushed it. Even Trainor herself said, “Y’ALL ARE ALWAYS INVITED IM DEEEAAADDDD!” Check out the viral clip down below:

As expected Twitter users had their responses to the star's swift dance moves, with one post making note of the way the star's hair moves when he's jamming out. (No, seriously, someone pointed that out.):

Penn Badgley is so— you see the way his lil hair bounce? I got sumn he can bounce *signal lost* pic.twitter.com/Mh4PQlzdyuNovember 5, 2022 See more

Another Twitter user shared the video and had somewhat mixed feelings on it. And I think some fans can probably relate to the sentiments. Check out what they said:

can’t explain why but Penn Badgley doing a dance on TikTok feels both unexpected and inevitable.

I mean, it's almost like watching Patrick Bateman from American Psycho trying to dance. It's creepy -- but at the same time, entertaining. Though there are plenty of people who are here for it. A third tweet mentioned Penn Badgley's decision to join TikTok, and it sounds like this person is quite pleased with it:

penn badgley joining tiktok is possibly the best thing ever pic.twitter.com/5uLwVY96zGNovember 5, 2022 See more

Penn Badgley's character on You horrifies men more than women , as the actor himself explained. And based on another hilarious tweet, we may have a reason for why that might be the case:

Men will spend hours in the gym thinking it attracts the female gaze, only to have Penn Badgley steal their thunder (and their women) by dancing like a fucking wacky waving inflatable tube man.

Of course, not everyone is on the social media platform, and the reasons for that can vary. However, based on one funny post , it would seem that the Gossip Girl alum may entice at least one person to join up:

I’m going to be so disappointed in myself if Penn Badgley is the reason I get an account on TikTok.