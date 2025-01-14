YouTuber Ms. Rachel Is Headed To Netflix, And I Think Parents Should Be Thrilled For One Big Reason

YouTube's status as a children's entertainment hub is undeniable, so it's no surprise TV networks and streaming platforms have taken note. With Amazon having teamed up with Mr. Beast for Beast Games, Netflix managed to secure a deal with one of the world's most popular content creators for younger audiences, and soon anyone with a Netflix subscription can enjoy the newest show from Ms. Rachel. If you're a parent with young ones, this is excellent news.

Months after going viral for collaborating with Elmo and Sesame Street, Ms. Rachel is dropping a curated batch of content on Netflix. On January 27th, be ready for four episodes centered on learning early language skills and other educational topics that made her the definitive choice for top YouTuber for children. Check out the announcement of the collaboration below, whether or not you're not familiar with her work:

Ms. Rachel has that shining optimism on display that's netted her over 16 million subscribers on YouTube alone. I'm lowkey jealous because it seems like she's making beaucoup bucks with such a great idea, and maybe even more so now that Netflix is involved. Why should readers be so thrilled about this development though?

Ms. Rachel's Latest Deal Brings Her Content Away From YouTube's Ads And Occasionally Troubling Algorithm

For parents in need of shows to entertain restless babies, Ms. Rachel is the cream of the crop. What's even better is that those subscribed to Netflix without ads can enjoy all this content without worrying about some of the wild and often inappropriate promos that pop up on YouTube even with the Kids setting turned on. As someone who has had to alter my daughter's account a few times, it's far from a perfect algorithm.

What Ms. Rachel Content Is Coming To Netflix?

Ms. Rachel's Netflix partnership will kick off with these options, with lots of other family-safe programming to enjoy after:

Learn to Talk — “What’s in the Box?” Speech and Toddler Learning

Baby Learning — First words, Milestones, Nursery Rhymes, and Songs

Learn to Read — Phonics, ABCs, and Preschool Learning

Hop Little Bunnies — Plus More Songs and Nursery rhymes

Is it enough to rip the world's toddlers away from their Disney+ subscription where Bluey and other great shows are? Obviously, It will depend on the child, but as a parent, I can vouch that Ms. Rachel provides a wealth of educational content for young minds and is the real deal. She may not have a movie on the way like Bluey, but perhaps with this collaboration with Netflix, she'll be on her way to getting one.

Ms. Rachel isn't the only children's YouTuber to work with Netflix, as Blippi also has a solid amount of content on the platform. As cord-cutting continues to rise in popularity, I'm happy streamers aren't forgetting to make content for kids. The same goes for YouTubers, though, it's always worth taking a long look at the people creating content to ensure children aren't watching anything that gives them the wrong information. Netflix's collaboration with Ms. Rachel shows they have their finger on the pulse for quality kids' content, which is great.

As we wait for Ms. Rachel's arrival on January 27th, check out the long list of the best family movies on Netflix. There's more than a few options for anyone who wants to enjoy a great movie with their little ones on a quiet (or stressful) night at home.