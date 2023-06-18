Zack Snyder Fans Respond After He Drops First Look At His Netflix Movie Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder has been hard at work as of late on his latest cinematic offering – a sci-fi film called Rebel Moon (which we know a few things about) . The Netflix-produced feature has long been teased as a massive venture that will introduce audiences to an immersive new world. Small nuggets of info have been dropped over the past year or so but, as of late, more sweet tidbits, like some sweet new images , have dropped. This weekend though, Snyder fans got their best look at the movie yet, thanks to a behind-the-scenes featurette. And there are plenty of responses to this entry on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases .

The behind-the-scenes video was released during Netflix’s annual Tudum event, which was held in Brazil this year. Zack Snyder, his wife and producing partner, Deborah Snyder, and the lead of Rebel Moon ’s cast , Sofia Boutella, all took to the stage during the event. Each of the creatives enthusiastically talked up the film, before they unveiled the clip. The two-and-a-half-minute reel offers some sweet details on the project and shows off both its stars and scope. Take a look at it:

This may only be the only really good look fans have gotten into the production, which started filming in the spring of 2022. However, it certainly does give one a solid idea of what we can expect to see once it drops. The production design is quite impressive, and the same can be said about the visual effects. The Man of Steel director’s admirers seem to be very impressed with what they’ve seen so far. One of them took to Twitter to note that the director is officially back:

It goes without saying that Zack Snyder has some of the enthusiastic fanbases across the web, and folks are certainly showing out for him following the Tudum presentation. Another social media user seemingly summed up a lot of people’s feelings with one photo:

The science fiction flick is set in the fictional Mother World, which is threatened by a corrupt government that has an army known as the Imperium at its disposal. When the moon of Veldt faces the risk of being attacked, former Imperium member Kora seeks to build a resistance in order to save her home and atone for her past. Joining Sofia Boutella in the film are Charlie Hunnam, Jena Malone, Ed Skrein, Djimon Hounsou and Anthony Hopkins, in an unexpected role . Additionally, Justice League alum Ray Fisher has been cast as well . While there’s still a lot to learn about the characters, one person already thinks they know who the fan-favorite will be:

Calling it now, Nemesis is going to be the Rebel Moon fan favourite and it looks like we’re getting another iconic Snyder origin sequence where we’ll see her homeworld get destroyed and her cutting off her arms so she can wield her molten metal blades for the first time pic.twitter.com/WAEiflnwNmJune 18, 2023 See more

This marks Zack Snyder’s third film since the end of his stint in Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Extended Universe. A number of movie aficionados enjoyed his take on Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and other classic comic book characters. Now that he’s made the jump to Netflix and is building out his own original world, many seem keen to get in on the ground floor. One cheeky fan summed that up humorously:

Despite this being a brand-new IP though, some can still see some of the visual cues and sensibilities that were present in the 300 helmer’s DC work. A person likened a particular moment from the BTS clip to one of his superhero flicks:

This is the beginning of a long journey that Rebel Moon is going to take viewers on, and there’s a lot more to come it seems. That’s because the story is going to be split into two movies , as Netflix execs were convinced that the narrative warranted two installments. The latter film is being shot back-to-back with the first. It remains to be seen how part one will be received by critics and general audiences. But at the very least, a sizable amount of people appear to be responding positively to what’s been shown at this point.